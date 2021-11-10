Many people like Old Navy because they can buy fancy clothes at low prices. They are likely to find shirts for $5 or suits for less than $30. The store also offers customers their own Old Navy credit cards, so it’s very likely that, at check out, you will be offered one.

Old Navy offers a closed cycle card and an open cycle card available based on your credit history. You can use the Old Navy credit card at any Gap store to earn points within the rewards program. The card has an Annual Percentage Rate of 27.49% and $0 annual fee.

The company’s credit card offers a lot of benefits, such as 5 points for every $1 purchase of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) brands; a $5 reward for every 500 points earned; a 30% discount on your first purchase; exclusive access to popular sales, and several offers.

How to Apply for the Old Navy Credit Card

Old Navy offers a store card, which is easier to obtain with a regular credit history. The Old Navy Visa credit card, however, requires that you have a very good to excellent credit score.

Without good credit, your application will be denied on the spot or you will find that the store will send you a letter within 30 days informing you of their decision to issue credit.

Similarly to other credit cards, this one is issued by Synchrony Bank. The application process is very simple and it’s easy to walk through the process to know what to expect.

Applying for an Old Navy credit card is easy and you can do it either online or at the store –it takes just a few minutes. You’ll be asked the same questions and will have to provide the same information during both application methods.

If you decide to apply for an Old Navy credit card online, just go to the Old Navy website and click on the “Get a Card” link at the top of the page.

You will then be asked to provide personal information such as your name, address, contact details, annual income, mortgage or rent payment information, and your social security number.

You may be asked to provide additional information that is not included here but is very simple and straightforward.

Information entered incorrectly may cause your application to be rejected. Once you have reviewed your personal information and decided it’s the right one, you will have to read the terms and conditions offered by Old Navy. You must read this carefully.

When you complete this step, you can submit your application and wait for a decision from the company.

There are three possibilities when it comes down to the Old navy credit card decision. If your application is successful, Old Navy will congratulate you and inform you that your card will arrive in 5-10 business days at the address you provided during the application process.

The second possibility is that Old Navy needs to review your information further. It will send you a letter later on, either accepting your application and issuing you a credit card, or denying your application and explaining why.

The third possibility is a rejected application. Old Navy will let you know of its decision and will send you a letter in the next few weeks informing you why they decided not to accept your Old Navy credit card application.

If the credit card application is declined, you have 30 days to contact the company and ask why they made this particular decision and get some feedback –Old Navy will let you know how you can improve your chances.

Making the Old Navy Bill Pay Arrangement

You can “log into your Old Navy credit card account online to pay your bills, check your FICO score, sign up for paperless billing, and manage your account,” according to the company website. Further, there are several Old Navy bill pay options.

Make Your Old Navy Credit Card Payment by Phone

Dial the payments number 866-450-5295 and use the automated system to complete the payment. If you want, you can transfer to a live representative to continue the process. Request an expedited phone payment if you see fit. Bear in mind any additional fees.

Make Old Navy Credit Card Payment Online

Log in with your credentials on the Old Navy credit card login . Be sure to have your bank account number and the ABA routing number at hand to execute payment. In the “Payments” menu, click on “Make a Payment”. To complete the process, follow the prompts.

Make Old Navy Credit Card Payment in the App

Download the Old Navy app in case you haven’t. Once installed, go to the “Wallet” section. Follow prompts to execute payment.

Make Your Old Navy Credit Card Payment by Mail

You’ll need a check or money order. For Old Navy store cards, send the payment together with your account number by mail to Synchrony Bank, P.O. Box 960061, Orlando, FL 32896-0061. If you have an Old Navy Visa card, send both to Synchrony Bank, P.O. Box 960013, Orlando, FL 32896-0013.

Make an Online Payment Without Logging In

Go to the Old Navy cardholder account services login page, and click on “Pay As Guest” at the top. Enter your full card number along with the last four numbers of your Social Security number and your billing ZIP code. You need to complete the payment using your bank account, so follow the prompts.

FAQs

How does Old Navy Afterpay work?

You would want to download the Afterpay app and set up the Afterpay card –then you’ll need to add it to your digital wallet by following the prompts. Then, search for Old Navy stores by browsing the card tab.

Once you’re at the store and are ready to pay, open the card tab and choose “Authorize” and pay in-store.

Does Old Navy have Apple pay?

As of last year and due to the pandemic, Old Navy buyers can use contactless Apple Pay at stores. Also, Apple Card users get a 2% discount in Daily Cash when they make a purchase.

Final Thoughts

Old Navy is one of the most popular clothing stores for families, so an Old Navy credit card might be a smart choice. Old Navy clothing is affordable, stylish, and family-friendly.

The Old Navy credit card can be used online or in-store and it’s very easy to apply for. Those with good credit who think they will qualify for the card are free to apply both online and offline.

The application process is very simple and it’s easy to know what to expect. Still, you must to qualify for an Old Navy credit card.