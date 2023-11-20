15 Best Bitcoin Casino Sites Reviewed for 2023

Bitcoin casino sites enable players to bet on popular games like slots, blackjack, roulette, and more using cryptocurrency. Many of these sites offer bigger bonuses than traditional online casinos and some even let players join completely anonymously. So, they’re a great way to scratch the gambling itch and potentially win big.

In this guide, we’ll review the 15 best Bitcoin casinos for 2023 and explain everything players need to know about choosing the top site to play with today.

The 15 Best Bitcoin Casinos in 2023

Let’s dive straight into our list of the 15 best Bitcoin casinos to play with today:

Lucky Block – Overall best Bitcoin casino offering thousands of games, a sportsbook, and a 200% welcome bonus. Sign up with no KYC and play anonymously. Mega Dice – Top Telegram casino that lets players join anonymously. Offers 200% deposit match bonus for new players. BC.Game – Massive crypto casino with its own token and tons of ongoing promotions. Also offers a wide selection of original instant win games. BetPanda – Cashback crypto casino offering 10% rakeback every week. Plus, new players get a 100% deposit match welcome bonus up to 1 BTC. Metaspins – Large Bitcoin casino with instant payouts and 100% deposit bonus. Join a daily crypto lottery for a chance to win $20,000. Wild.io – Fast-growing crypto casino with $5,000 welcome bonus and soon-to-launch sportsbook. Offers slots tournaments with prizes up to $1,000. Heybets – Lucrative VIP program for loyal players offers up to 10% rakeback. Try a wide range of slots and live dealer games. Vave – Crypto casino and sportsbook with 1 BTC welcome bonus, reload bonus offers, and a VIP program. 7BitCasino – Popular slots casino offering a massive 5 BTC welcome bonus. Win big with bonus buy and jackpot slots. Betplay – Best casino for nearly free deposits and withdrawals over Bitcoin Lightning Network. Offers casino, sportsbook, and poker betting. Jackbit – Best Bitcoin casino no deposit bonus plus sportsbook, esports betting, and more. Offers a huge range of games and promos. FortuneJack – Weekly slots tournaments and 1.5 BTC welcome bonus. Also offers 10% cashback and up to 2 BTC reload bonuses for VIPs. BetFury – Earn rewards through daily tasks and $BFG staking. New players earn up to $3,500 plus 1,000 free spins. TG.Casino – New Telegram casino offering a revenue share for investors in its $TGC token. Play thousands of top casino games anonymously through Telegram. Wall Street Memes – Hugely successful meme crypto project with a newly launched crypto casino. Offers 5,000+ games and 35+ sports betting markets.

The Best Crypto Casinos Reviewed

Want to know more about what makes these casinos stand out? We’ve put together reviews of the best Bitcoin casino sites to help players decide where to go.

1. Lucky Block – Overall Best Crypto Casino Offering Thousands of Games, Sports Betting, and No KYC.

Lucky Block is our top pick for crypto betting in 2023. This crypto casino is a player’s dream, offering everything from slots to live dealer games to sports betting and more. There’s so much to explore at Lucky Block and the casino is always adding more games, so the experience never gets old.

One of the first things players will notice about Lucky Block is that the casino doesn’t require ID verification—or any personal information at all. To join, all players need to submit is an email address.

That’s a huge benefit because it means players can join Lucky Block in seconds and bet completely anonymously. The casino is available to players around the world, too, although players in the US, UK, and Australia will need to access Lucky Block with a VPN.

New players receive a 200% welcome bonus up to €10,000 plus 50 free spins. The minimum deposit for the bonus is just $20 in crypto, so it’s easily achievable for new players.

It’s also worth noting that Lucky Block offers a reload bonus worth up to €200 for deposits every Monday. Returning players can also join Lucky Block’s loyalty program and get personalized bonuses like free bets and free spins.

The selection of games players will find at Lucky Block is huge. Players can find thousands of slot games from top providers like NetEnt, Evolution, Evoplay, Spinomatic, and more. There are provably fair games, instant win games, and more.

Of course, Lucky Block also has a huge selection of table games like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker. Players can also join live dealer tables at Lucky Block and play everything from blackjack to sic bo to game show games like Monopoly.

Notably, Lucky Block also has an integrated sportsbook. Players can use the same deposits at either the casino or sportsbook, making it easy to get an all-in-one gambling experience. The Lucky Block sportsbook has more than 30 betting markets, including esports, and supports live in-game wagers.

Lucky Block accepts 12 popular cryptocurrencies for deposit, including the casino’s own $LBLOCK token, with a minimum deposit of just $1. There are no withdrawal limits and all payouts are processed immediately. It doesn’t get much easier to claim winnings.

All of these features make Lucky Block our pick as the overall best Bitcoin casino for 2023. Join today to claim the 200% deposit match welcome bonus and start winning.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time 200% deposit match up to €10,000 + 50 free spins 60x Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, instant win, poker, game show games Yes Yes BTC, ETH, LBLOCK, LTC, BNB, XRP, DOGE, USDT, ADA, BCH, TRX, USDC $1 Instant

Pros:

No KYC required to join

4,500+ casino games

Integrated sportsbook with 30+ betting markets

200% welcome bonus up to €10,000

Instant withdrawals with no minimum

Cons:

VPN required for US, UK, and AU players

2. Mega Dice – Top Telegram Casino for Anonymous Betting, Offers 200% Deposit Match Bonus

Mega Dice is a popular online crypto casino that recently made headlines as one of the first casinos to launch a Telegram app. Now, anyone in the world can play Mega Dice games through Telegram.

That’s huge news since Telegram is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, with more than 700 million users. Players who join Mega Dice on Telegram don’t need to supply any personal information or go through KYC checks.

Betting is completely anonymous and players can join from anywhere in the world. That makes Mega Dice one of the best Bitcoin casinos in the USA.

The casino offers thousands of slot games along with classic table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Players can join 24/7 live dealer tables to add to the excitement. Almost all of Mega Dice’s games are available to play through Telegram as well as the online platform.

New players at Mega Dice receive a 200% deposit match welcome bonus worth up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins. The casino also offers a Monday reload bonus worth up to €500 every week and weekly free spins on a featured slot game.

Mega Dice is licensed in Curacao and accepts 10 cryptocurrencies for deposit with no banking fees. Players on Telegram can easily transfer funds from any crypto wallet or even buy crypto anonymously through Mega Dice.

The platform also has an integrated sportsbook with more than 35 betting markets. Players can wager on NFL, soccer, esports, and more, plus place live bets on games already underway.

Overall, Mega Dice is one of the best crypto casinos for players who want to bet through Telegram.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time 200% deposit match up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins 40x Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, instant win, poker, game show games Yes Yes BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, DOGE, USDT, ADA, BCH, TRX, USDC 0.0001 BTC Instant

Pros:

Play anonymously on Telegram with no KYC

200% deposit match welcome bonus

Integrated sportsbook with live betting

24/7 live dealer games

Cons:

Doesn’t accept BNB for deposits

3. BC.Game – Massive Crypto Casino with Tons of Ongoing Promotions and Original Instant Win Games

BC.Game is another one of the most popular sites on our Bitcoin casino list. This casino has thousands of games to try, including dozens of BC.Game original instant win games.

These instant win games include crash, dice, mines, plinko, keno, and more. While players can find these games at other casinos, the versions at BC.Game are completely original and can only be found here.

When it comes to bonus offers, BC.Game is hard to beat. New players can typically claim a welcome bonus deposit match, although the exact details of this match vary from country to country. Players in Europe might get a deposit match up to €20,000, while players in Canada can receive a match up to $28,000.

After this initial bonus, BC.Game rewards returning players with reload bonuses, drops and spins, and weekly free spins. Players can also climb the ranks of BC.Game’s loyalty program and earn cashback on losses in BCD, BC.Game’s custom token.

BC.Game offers all the casino games that players expect, plus so much more. There’s an integrated sportsbook, support for horse race betting, a lottery, and even bingo. Players can also try out mini-games and get rewarded with bonuses.

Another great thing about BC.Game is that the casino accepts more than 150 cryptocurrencies. So, it’s one of the best places to bet with lesser known altcoins. Deposits and withdrawals are free and nearly instant for all tokens.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time Variable deposit match up to $28,000 40x Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, instant win, poker, game show games, bingo, lottery Yes Yes 150+ tokens None Instant

Pros:

Accepts 150+ cryptos for deposit

Wide range of original instant win games

Huge selection of ongoing promotions

Integrated sportsbook, lottery, and bingo

Cons:

All bonuses are paid in BCD tokens

4. BetPanda – Cashback Crypto Casino Offering 10% Weekly Rakeback and 1 BTC Welcome Bonus

BetPanda is a popular crypto casino with generous rewards for players. To start, new players get a 100% deposit match welcome bonus on their first deposit.

After that, everyone at BetPanda receives weekly 10% cashback on losses on all casino games. So, even when players lose at BetPanda, they still win.

The casino doesn’t require any information beyond an email address to sign up, making it possible to bet anonymously.

The sign-up process is even more seamless since BetPanda uses the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Deposits are available almost instantly and fees are far lower than for standard Bitcoin deposits.

Players will find a very wide range of games at BetPanda, including slots, bonus buy slots, jackpot slots, blackjack, roulette, and more. The casino has 24/7 live dealer tables for baccarat, game show games, sic bo, and craps. There are no poker games at BitPanda currently, but look for those to be added soon.

The casino accepts 10 cryptos, including a few tokens that most other casinos don’t accept like $SHIB and $SAND. Withdrawals are just as quick as deposits and BetPanda doesn’t charge any fees.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to 1 BTC 50x Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, instant win, game show games Yes No BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BNB, DOGE, USDT, TRX, SHIB, SAND None Instant

Pros:

1 BTC welcome bonus

Uses Bitcoin Lightning Network

No KYC or ID required to join

Accepts altcoins like SHIB, SAND, and DOGE

Cons:

No poker games

5. Metaspins – Instant Payout Bitcoin Casino with Daily $20,000 Crypto Lottery

Metaspins is another online Bitcoin casino that makes it seamless to play, win, and get paid out. The platform offers instant crypto withdrawals with a minimum of just 0.001 BTC, or about $30. There are no banking fees, so players just have to pay the blockchain network fees when making a deposit or withdrawal.

The casino offers new players a 100% deposit match up to 1 BTC. There are not reload promotions at Metaspins currently, but players can earn free spins and lottery tickets the more they play at the casino.

Metaspin’s lottery is one of this casino’s most unique features. Drawings take place daily and the winner receives $20,000 in Bitcoin. The lottery is provably fair and anyone can buy tickets each day.

Metaspins offers thousands of slot and table games from providers like Red Tiger, Betsoft, Pragmatic Play, and NetEnt, Ezugi, and more. The casino also has 24/7 live dealer tables for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and game show games.

There’s currently no sportsbook at Metaspins, but that could change. The sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% per year through 2030, so a growing number of crypto casinos are expanding to meet the demand for sports betting.

Players at Metaspins can deposit 9 popular cryptocurrencies or buy crypto using a debit or credit card. The casino is fully licensed in Curacao, ensuring that players can trust this new crypto casino.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to 1 BTC 25x Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, instant win, game show games Yes No BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, USDT, TRX, USDC, ADA 0.0001 BTC Instant

Pros:

1 BTC welcome bonus

Daily lottery with $20,000 jackpot

Instant withdrawals with low fees

Wide range of software providers

Cons:

Doesn’t have an integrated sportsbook

6. Wild.io – Fast-growing Crypto Casino with Slots Tournaments and $5,000 Welcome Bonus

Wild.io is one of the most well-established crypto casinos operating today. The platform has been taking bets for several years and has continuously expanded its game offerings.

Today, Wild.io offers thousands of crypto casino games including slots, table games, poker, and more. Players can find 24/7 live dealer tables, jackpot slots, instant win games, and more. Wild.io even offers slots tournaments open to anyone with prizes up to $1,000 for top players.

New players at Wild.io can claim a 120% deposit match welcome bonus up to $5,000 plus 75 free spins. Even better, returning players get a similar bonus on their second and third deposits. It’s like receiving 3 welcome bonuses instead of just 1.

Right now, Wild.io also has a limited-time bonus offer that players won’t want to miss. In partnership with Pragmatic Play, the casino is offering a €30 million drops and spins bonus campaign. Every time players spin a Pragmatic Play slot game, they have a chance to win.

Wild.io accepts 7 of the most popular cryptocurrencies with no banking fees and instant payouts. Players get 24/7 live chat support, which is a huge plus anytime players have a question about their account.

Players at Wild.io do need to go through KYC checks, but the process is very quick. We found sign-up takes less than 30 seconds. Accounts are protected by SSL encryption and 2-factor authentication, so players can rest assured their information is secure.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time 120% deposit match up to $5,000 40x Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, instant win, poker, game show games Yes No BTC, ETH, LTC, ADA, TRX, BNB, BCH 0.00006 BTC Instant

Pros:

Deposit match bonus on first 3 deposits

€30 million drops and spins bonus

Slots tournaments with $1,000 top prize

Strong account security measures in place

Cons:

Requires KYC checks for sign-up

7. Heybets – Lucrative VIP Program with up to 10% Rakeback

Heybets is one of the top Bitcoin online casinos for players in search of a great loyalty program. At this casino, returning players who move to the top levels of the VIP program can earn up to 10% cashback on losses.

On top of that, VIP players can earn level up bonuses and weekly bonuses in the form of free spins and deposit matches. All VIPs also earn reload deposit matches from Monday-Friday every week.

Heybets doesn’t have a welcome bonus offer, so players have to be a little bit patient to start earning rewards from this casino. But in the long run, it’s one of the most generous casino loyalty programs around.

This casino has a great selection of games from studios like No Limit City, Hacksaw Gaming, Push Gaming, and Evolution. Players will find slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more. 24/7 live dealer tables ensure the exciting play never stops.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time None N/A Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, instant win, poker, game show games Yes Yes BTC, ETH, LTC $10 Instant

Pros:

VIPs earn up to 10% cashback on losses

Weekly reload deposit bonuses for VIPs

Excellent selection of live games

Integrated sportsbook

Cons:

Only accepts 3 cryptos

No welcome bonus

8. Vave – Crypto Casino and Sportsbook with 1 BTC Welcome Bonus and Reload Promos

Vave is a new Bitcoin casino and sportsbook with a ton to offer players. It boasts an incredible selection of thousands of games and more than 25 sports betting markets. Players can be on live dealer games like blackjack and roulette or place live in-game wagers on sports.

Vave offers new players two welcome bonuses—one for the casino and one for the sportsbook. Both offer a 100% deposit match up to 1 BTC.

Players can claim an additional reload bonus up to $150 and 100 free spins every Thursday, plus 100 free spins every Saturday. A VIP program offers even more ways for players to claim free spins, deposit matches, and cashback on losses.

Vave hosts slots and sports betting tournaments every few weeks, providing players with an incentive to bet and win. The prizes for these tournaments can be huge depending on how many players enter.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to 1 BTC 40x Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, instant win, poker, game show games Yes Yes BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, ADA, DOGE, USDT, BCH, TRX $20 Instant

Pros:

1 BTC bonus for casino and another for sportsbook

Free spins bonus every Thursday and Saturday

Very generous VIP program

Slots and sports betting tournaments

Cons:

Not available to players in the US

9. 7BitCasino – Slots Casino with 5 BTC Welcome Bonus

7BitCasino is one of the best crypto casino sites for big bonuses. Very few platforms can match the amount of crypto that 7BitCasino seems to be giving away.

New players at the casino can claim a deposit match bonus on their first 4 deposits. All told, these add up to 5 BTC—more than $150,000 at today’s Bitcoin price. That bonus cash also comes with 250 free spins.

Returning players will find even more bonuses to claim. For example, players can get 222 free spins for joining 7BitCasino on Telegram. They can also get a 50% deposit match for reloads on a Monday or 210 free spins for reloads on a Wednesday.

The casino offers thousands of games to use these bonuses on, including both slots and table games. However, note that 7BitCasino doesn’t have live dealer games at this time.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to 1.5 BTC 35x Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker No No BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, BCH 0.0005 BTC Instant

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

Tons of reload bonus offers

Easily earn free spins

VIP program with up to 25% cashback

Cons:

No live casino games

Small fee for crypto deposits

10. Betplay – Best Bitcoin Casino for Using Lightning Network

Betplay is a new Bitcoin casino that speeds up deposits and withdrawals using the Bitcoin Lightning Network. This may seem like a small change, but it vastly improves the player experience by eliminating wait times and greatly reducing deposit and withdrawal fees.

Betplay follows up with a great selection of games, including slots, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and more. The casino has dozens of live dealer tables, a dedicated section for poker play, and an integrated sportsbook.

Players can join a $300 freeroll tournament for Texas Hold’em every Sunday. The tournament is free to join.

New players at Betplay can claim a 100% deposit match welcome bonus up to 0.5 BTC. Players also receive 10% weekly cashback on losses, which is a great recurring promotion that can add up over time.

The casino accepts 13 cryptocurrencies, including some privacy-focused tokens like Monero.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time 100% deposit match up to 0.5 BTC 80x Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker Yes Yes BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, BCH, BNB, TRX, USDT, USDC, SHIB, SAND, XMR, BUSD $5 Instant

Pros:

Processes Bitcoin payments over Lightning Network

Free Sunday poker tournament

All players earn 10% cashback on losses

Accepts Monero and other privacy tokens

Cons:

No reload deposit bonuses

11. Jackbit – Free Spins No Deposit Bonus Plus Sportsbook and Esports Betting

Jackbit is an enormous online gambling platform with a casino, sportsbook, horse racing book, and more. It’s a one-stop shop for anyone who wants a huge range of betting options that will never get old.

One of the most unique things about Jackbit is that it offers a crypto casino no deposit bonus of 50 free spins. Players technically have to make a deposit to Jackbit to earn the bonus, but there’s no wagering requirement and they don’t have to bet any of their own money. Players can win up to $100 with the free spins.

The drawback to this bonus is that Jackbit doesn’t offer a traditional deposit match bonus, which can be worth a lot more.

The Jackbit casino offers everything from jackpot slots and live dealer games to bingo, scratch cards, and a lottery. There are also Megaways slots with prizes in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time 50 free spins None Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, scratch cards, instant win, bingo, lottery Yes Yes BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, LTC, BNB, SOL, BUSD, BCH, DASH, TRX $20 Instant

Pros:

50 free spins with no wagering requirement

Megaways slots and lottery games

Integrated sportsbook with live betting

Huge live casino game selection

Cons:

No deposit match bonuses

12. FortuneJack – Choose from Weekly Slots Tournaments and Get a 1.5 BTC Welcome Bonus

FortuneJack is an established crypto casino best known for its generous bonuses and weekly slots tournaments.

The tournaments are open to any players and are completely free to join. There are usually several tournaments going on at once, and some have prizes up to $10,000.

New players at FortuneJack can claim either a 1.5 BTC welcome bonus or unlimited 20% cashback for 24 hours. It’s a tough choice since both options are so lucrative.

Players get that same bonus choice on their next 3 deposits, meaning that players can earn up to 6 BTC or more at FortuneJack. On top of that, VIPs can get 10% cashback on losses and reload bonuses up to 2 BTC per deposit.

The casino has thousands of games to choose from, including live dealer games and provably fair instant win games. FortuneJack also has a sportsbook with more than 35 betting markets, including esports.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time 150% deposit match up to 1.5 BTC or unlimited 20% cashback for 24 hours 30x Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, instant win, game show games Yes Yes BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, DASH, ZEC, XDG, BNB, BUSD, TRX, MATIC None Instant

Pros:

Massive 6 BTC welcome bonus

VIPs earn 10% cashback on losses

Free slots tournaments

Integrated sportsbook with live betting

Cons:

Limited selection of poker games

13. BetFury – Earn Rewards Through Daily Tasks and $BFG Staking, Plus Get a $3,500 + 1,000 FS Welcome Bonus

BetFury is a new Bitcoin casino with its own token, $BFG. Players can wager Bitcoin, $BFG, or other popular tokens, or they can stake the tokens in their account when not actively betting them. Right now, BetFury is rewarding $BFG token holders with interest of over 35% APY.

Players can also earn rewards at BetFury by completing gaming-centric tasks. For example, players can complete a task to win 40 times at dice and get rewarded with free spins or bonus cash.

New players at BetFury receive a generous welcome bonus of up to $3,500 and 1,000 free spins. There are multiple welcome bonus packs to choose from depending on how much players plan to deposit.

BetFury has tons of original instant win games plus thousands of slots and table games. There’s also a live casino with blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker tables.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time $3,500 + 1,000 free spins 35x Slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, instant win, game show games Yes Yes 30+ 0.00015 BTC Instant

Pros:

Choose from multiple welcome bonus packages

Stake $BFG to earn 35% APY

Daily tasks with bonuses

Integrated sportsbook

Cons:

No reload deposit offers

14. TG.Casino – New Telegram Casino with No KYC and Hundreds of Casino Games to Try

TG.Casino is a new Telegram casino that’s currently raising funds through one of the biggest crypto presales of the year. The project has an outpouring of community support and has pulled in more than $1.5 million through sales of its $TGC token.

Anyone can play at TG.Casino regardless of whether they invest in $TGC. The casino is available through Telegram and doesn’t require any personal information to sign up. Players can remain fully anonymous and even buy crypto anonymously through the app.

The casino gives players access to hundreds of slot games, table games, and more from providers like Push Gaming, Novomatic, and Play’n GO. TG.Casino also has a growing library of live dealer tables and an integrated sportsbook with more than 30 betting markets.

Players who do invest in $TGC can effectively earn money back thanks to the casino’s revenue sharing system. The casino uses revenue to offer rewards to players who stake $TGC and to buy back and burn $TGC to raise its price.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time 200% deposit match up to 10 ETH 40x Slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, keno, craps, poker, instant win games, game show games Yes Yes BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, LTC, BNB, TRON, XRP, ADA, SOL, USDC 0.0001 BTC Instant

Pros:

Join anonymously with Telegram

Earn interest from staking $TGC

Hundreds of games from top providers

Instant and free payouts

Cons:

No reload deposit offers at this time

15. Wall Street Memes – Meme Crypto with Newly Launched Casino Offering 5,000+ Games

Wall Street Memes made waves as one of the most explosive crypto presales in 2023. The project raised more than $25 million before listing on Tier-1 crypto exchanges like OKX and MEXC.

Now, Wall Street Memes is taking its project to the next level with the launch of a massive crypto casino. While the casino is just weeks old, it already boasts more than 5,000 games and works with nearly 50 different software providers.

Players at the Wall Street Memes Casino can find a huge selection of slots and table games, live dealer games, and a live sportsbook. The casino also has instant win games, poker, and so much more.

Wall Street Memes Casino hasn’t yet rolled out reload bonuses or a VIP program, but those are likely coming soon. In the meantime, new players can claim a 200% deposit match welcome bonus worth up to $25,000 plus get 200 free spins.

Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirement Available Games Live Casino Sports Betting Accepted Cryptos Minimum Deposit Payout Time 200% deposit match up to $25,000 + 200 free spins 30x Slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, keno, craps, poker, instant win games, game show games Yes Yes WSM, BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA, BCH, XRP, USDT, LTC, TRX, USDC, BNB, SOL 0.0001 BTC Instant

Pros:

No KYC required

$25,000 welcome bonus

Earn 200 free spins with $WSM deposit

5,000+ casino games to try

Cons:

No reload deposit bonuses or VIP program

How to Pick the Best Bitcoin Casino To Play At

Wondering how to choose the best Bitcoin casino to try today? We’ll explain some of the factors players should consider—and that we evaluated in our reviews.

Fast and Secure Deposits & Withdrawals

Crypto casinos should ensure that the process of transferring funds is fast and secure.

They should process deposits and withdrawals instantly, ensuring that players never need to wait more than a few minutes for funds to arrive. Casino sites should also use encryption and trusted wallets to keep funds safe during transfers.

Generous Bonuses & Promos

Bonuses and promotions can make a big difference when players are choosing the best Bitcoin casino to join. Such a difference, in fact, that we have a whole section on Bitcoin casino bonuses below.

When evaluating bonuses, remember that there’s more to a casino than its welcome bonus. Ongoing promotions like reload bonuses and VIP programs can make a big difference in how much a player will earn from a casino over months or years of play.

Low or Zero Crypto Banking Fees

One of the benefits of betting with Bitcoin over fiat currencies is that blockchain fees are much lower than traditional banking fees. Most of the top online crypto casinos we reviewed charge no deposit or withdrawal fees for players using Bitcoin or popular altcoins.

Players will still need to pay blockchain fees, however. This is why some casinos, like BetPanda and Betplay, have started processing Bitcoin transactions using the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Fees on the Lightning Network are typically a fraction of what they cost on the main Bitcoin blockchain.

Low Deposit & Withdrawal Minimums

Low deposit minimums make it easier for players to join a casino even if they don’t have hundreds of dollars to bet with. Most of the casinos we reviewed require no more than $20 in crypto to join, and some require as little as $1.

Low withdrawal minimums are important because they reduce the barriers to players receiving payouts. It’s players money, and they should be able to access it without making a huge withdrawal. Watch out for casinos that require players to wager their funds a minimum number of times before they will process a withdrawal.

Large Game Selection from Top Providers

Most crypto casinos offer hundreds or even thousands of casino games to try, ensuring that players will never get bored. Look for sites that have a wide selection of game types, including not only slots and blackjack, but also poker, instant win games, and more.

It’s also important to ensure that casinos are sourcing their games from trusted casino game software providers. We’ll take a closer look at some of the top-rated providers below.

Quick Sign-up Process

The best Bitcoin casinos make sign-up as simple and painless as possible. Some, like Lucky Block, require no ID verification or KYC checks. Players can sign up in seconds with just an email address and start playing right away.

Other casinos do require KYC checks and ask players to upload an ID. While this process takes slightly longer, it should still be no more than a few minutes before players can jump into their favorite games.

Licensed and Secure Platform

Top crypto casino sites should be fully licensed. All of the casinos we reviewed are licensed in Curacao, one of the most popular countries for gambling platforms. The Curacao Gaming Control Board recently revised its rules for online casinos to enforce more safety requirements, which is great news for players.

Online crypto casinos should also protect players with security features like SSL encryption and two-factor authentication for account login.

How Do Bitcoin Casinos Work?

Bitcoin casinos are online casino sites that accept Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies for payment. Some Bitcoin casinos accept fiat payments (i.e. credit and debit cards), but most only accept cryptocurrency for play.

These casinos offer many of the same games that players can find at traditional online casinos. In fact, they work with many of the same casino software providers. So, players will find all of their favorite games when they join one of the best Bitcoin casinos.

Bitcoin casinos accept deposits and pay out to players just like traditional online casinos, too. The main difference here is that payments are processed on the blockchain. This usually means that players pay reduced banking fees and that payouts reach players in minutes instead of days.

Why Should Players Choose a Crypto Casino Over a Regular Casino?

There are a few advantages to playing with one of the best Bitcoin casinos.

Faster Payments

One of the biggest advantages that crypto casinos offer are ultra-fast payments. It takes minutes to transfer Bitcoin to a casino and start betting. In contrast, making a deposit with fiat could take days to clear various banks, and players may have to wait until the payment is fully processed to start betting.

This increased speed also applies to payouts. Bitcoin payouts to players take just a few minutes, while payments to a bank account from a regular casino can take days.

Reduced Banking Fees

Another benefit to gambling with crypto is that the best Bitcoin casinos charge no deposit or withdrawal fees. Players are still responsible for paying blockchain fees, but these are usually very small.

In contrast, traditional casinos using fiat often charge expensive banking fees. They may take a percentage of players’ withdrawals as a fee, which can add up to a lot of money for high rollers.

Bigger Bonuses

As a rule of thumb, crypto casinos often have bigger and more generous bonus offers than traditional casinos. These casinos are new and they’re working hard to attract players.

A typical welcome bonus at a crypto casino might offer up to 1 BTC, which is worth more than $30,000 at today’s prices. In contrast, most traditional casinos offer bonuses of $5,000-$10,000 at most.

What Games Do Bitcoin Casinos Offer?

Bitcoin casinos have a wide selection of games, including all the favorites that players can find in Las Vegas. Here are some of the most popular Bitcoin casino games to try today.

Slots

All of the casinos we reviewed have a huge selection of slot games. Lucky Block has more than 3,000 slot games, and Wall Street Memes has more than 4,000. Look for platforms that offer additional excitement in the form of bonus buy slots, jackpot slots, and Megaways slots.

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most popular casino games and players can find tables at every crypto casino we covered. Many offer both virtual and live blackjack tables.

Multi-deck blackjack is the standard version of this game, but players can also find variations like single deck blackjack, European blackjack, and more.

Roulette

Roulette is another classic casino game available at all of the sites we reviewed. Players can either play virtual roulette on their own or spin with a live dealer at most sites.

In addition to classic roulette, most casinos offer European roulette and auto roulette. Some have more exotic variations like Hindi roulette.

Poker

Not every Bitcoin casino has poker games, but a lot do. Players can find video poker machines or play live poker games with a dealer. Popular games include Texas Hold’em, 3 card poker, and Caribbean stud poker.

Some sites, like Betplay, host poker tournaments with cash prizes that anyone can join.

Baccarat

Baccarat is another classic casino game available to play at most Bitcoin casinos. It’s most often available as a live dealer game, but some casinos also have virtual baccarat tables.

Live Dealer Games

A growing number of top Bitcoin casinos now offer 24/7 live dealer tables so players can get the real Las Vegas experience from anywhere in the world. This has been a major industry trend noted by outlets like iGamingBusiness.

Players can typically find live tables for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, sic bo, poker, and craps. Many casinos also offer game show games like Monopoly, Deal or No Deal, Wheel of Fortune, and Dream Catcher.

Spribe Games

Spribe is a casino software provider best known for its instant win games like Aviator, plinko, mines, and dice. Many casinos now offer these instant win games, whether they’re from Spribe or another provider. Some, like BC.Game, have their own original instant win games that players can only find at that casino.

Additional Games

Some Bitcoin casinos have introduced more ways to win. For example, players can find lotteries, scratch cards, and bingo games at many casinos.

Bonuses and Promo Codes for the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Bonuses and promotions can be one of the most important factors for players when deciding which Bitcoin casino to join. We’ll cover some of the main types of bonuses players will find and highlight the welcome bonus offers available now from the 15 best crypto casinos.

Deposit Match Bonuses

Deposit match bonuses are the most common type of bonus that players will find at Bitcoin casinos. This type of offer matches a player’s deposit to the casino up to a certain amount.

As an example, take Lucky Block’s 200% deposit match welcome bonus. Players can get up to €10,000. So, if a player deposits €1,000 in crypto, they’ll receive €2,000 in bonus cash.

Deposit match bonuses are also available for reload deposits at many casinos, although the maximum bonus amount is typically smaller for reloads.

Cash Back Bonuses

Cash back bonuses give players money back from their lost bets. This is also called a rakeback.

Let’s say a player bets $50 on slots and doesn’t win. If the casino has a 10% rakeback bonus, the player will get $5 back that they can use to bet again.

Cash back bonuses may be one-time, but some casinos offer ongoing rakebacks that apply to players’ every bet.

Free Spins

Bitcoin casino free spins bonuses give players free bets on a slot game. They’re usually tied to a specific slot game, so unlike cash bonuses, players can’t use them on any slot at the casino.

Free spins are incredibly popular as bonus offers. Mega Dice, for example, offers 50 free spins to every player with its welcome bonus. Many other casinos offer free spins with every reload deposit or as rewards for VIPs.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses are relatively rare, but they’re something players will want to watch out for. These bonuses give players cash or free spins to bet with just for creating a casino account. Players don’t need to make a deposit or wager any of their own funds in order to play with the bonus.

Notably, if players win using their bonus, they typically do have to deposit money and wager before they can withdraw their winnings.

Giveaways

Giveaways, also known as drops and spins promotions, are randomized bonuses distributed to players. Giveaways can be associated with playing a specific game or they can be distributed to any players who are active in the casino during a specific timeframe.

Giveaways are most commonly free spins, but they can also be reload deposit match bonus offers or cash bonuses. BC.Game is famous for its drops and spins bonuses, which include free spins, BCD tokens, and more. Players can earn these bonuses just for playing at the casino at the right time.

Current Bonus Offers at the Best Bitcoin Casinos

The table below shows the current welcome bonus offers from the 15 best crypto casino sites.

Bitcoin Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Lucky Block 200% deposit match up to €10,000 + 50 free spins No code needed 60x Mega Dice 200% deposit match up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins No code needed 60x BC.Game Variable deposit match up to $28,000 No code needed 40x BetPanda 100% deposit match up to 1 BTC No code needed 50x Metaspins 100% deposit match up to 1 BTC No code needed 25x Wild.io 120% deposit match up to $5,000 No code needed 40x Heybets None No code needed N/A Vave 100% deposit match up to 1 BTC No code needed 40x 7BitCasino 100% deposit match up to 1.5 BTC No code needed 35x Betplay 100% deposit match up to 0.5 BTC No code needed 80x Jackbit 50 free spins JACKBIT50 None FortuneJack 150% deposit match up to 1.5 BTC or unlimited 20% cashback for 24 hours No code needed 30x BetFury $3,500 + 1,000 free spins No code needed 35x TG.Casino 200% deposit match up to 10 ETH No code needed 40x Wall Street Memes 200% deposit match up to $25,000 + 200 free spins No code needed 30x

Playing at New Bitcoin Casinos

New Bitcoin casinos can be attractive for players. They offer the latest games and often have very generous bonuses in order to encourage players to give them a try. Some, TG.Casino and Wall Street Memes, let players join with no KYC so that they can bet completely anonymously.

When considering new Bitcoin casino sites, players should do their due diligence into the platform to make sure it’s legit. Only play with new crypto casinos that hold gambling licenses and that have clear policies about separating players’ funds from the casino’s funds.

Bitcoin Casino Apps for iOS and Android

Some Bitcoin casinos have launched dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android. These offer a streamlined mobile experience so that players can bet and win on the go.

Typically, Bitcoin casino apps offer access to all the same games that players can access on the web. Players should also be able to make deposits and withdrawals through these apps.

Some casinos have skipped developing their own apps and instead built bots for Telegram. Telegram casinos like Mega Dice and TG.Casino let players enter the casino using the Telegram mobile app. The experience is similar to playing with a dedicated app, but players can use Telegram instead of downloading a casino-specific app.

Players can still play on mobile with casinos that don’t offer dedicated apps. Lucky Block and BC.Game, two of our most highly-rated Bitcoin casinos, have mobile-responsive sites that players can access through their smartphone’s web browser. Players get a seamless mobile experience and don’t have to deal with downloading an app.

Top Software Providers for Crypto Casinos

The best crypto casinos offer games from renowned software providers with a long history of producing blockbuster titles. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top Bitcoin casino software providers players will find at the crypto casinos we reviewed.

Spribe

Spribe is a casino software provider best known for its instant win games like Aviator, keno, plinko, dice, and mines. These games are provably fair, meaning that players can feel confident that the games are fully randomized and never rigged against them.

Instant win games like Aviator offer new rounds of play every few seconds, and players can join as many rounds as they like.

Evolution

Evolution is a Swedish gaming studio that’s ubiquitous at online casinos. This company provides everything from major slots titles to popular renditions of table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Notably, Evolution is also a leader in live dealer gaming. Many of the live dealer games players will find at the best crypto casino sites were developed by Evolution.

NetEnt

NetEnt is another Swedish gaming company founded in 1996. It has its roots in the traditional, in-person gambling industry, but has been a leader in online gaming for more than 20 years.

NetEnt is responsible for producing some of the most-loved slot games in the world. It’s the creator behind titles like Dead or Alive, Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, and Jumanji.

Red Tiger

Red Tiger is a slot game maker with some incredibly popular games. It’s produced Gods of Troy, Wanted Wildz, Apache Way, and many more. Red Tiger also has a large number of Megaways slots, making it one of the most popular providers for casinos that offer jackpot games.

Play’n GO

Play’n GO has developed more than 300 slot games that players can find at many of the best Bitcoin casino sites. It has both video slots and grid slots, including titles like Wild Trigger, Scales of Dead, and Shimmering Woods.

Are Bitcoin Casinos Legal & Safe?

Bitcoin casinos are completely legal in most countries. From a legal standpoint, there is little difference between playing at a Bitcoin casino and playing at a fiat casino in most jurisdictions.

That said, players should be aware that not all Bitcoin casinos are available in all countries. There are relatively few crypto casinos in the USA because most states require every casino to get a state-level license, and these are difficult and expensive to acquire. There are also restrictions on online casinos in countries like the UK and Australia that apply equally to Bitcoin casinos.

In these countries, players may be able to join a casino using a VPN. In most US states, this is legal since laws and regulations apply to the casino rather than to players. However, players should be cautious about playing with a casino that is not allowed where they live.

Bitcoin casinos are generally considered to be as safe as traditional online casinos. Players should always choose a licensed casino and one that offers security measures like SSL encryption to protect their accounts.

Conclusion

Bitcoin casinos give players access to thousands of popular casino games like slots, blackjack, roulette, poker, and much more. There are many great Bitcoin casinos to choose from, each offering generous bonuses and games from some of the industry’s top software providers.

Our favorite Bitcoin casino is Lucky Block. Players can join Lucky Block with just an email address, enabling them to bet anonymously. The casino has more than 4,000 games plus an integrated sportsbook, ensuring players will find an endless range of betting possibilities. Join Lucky Block today to claim a 200% welcome bonus up to €10,000 and 50 free spins.

FAQs

What are Bitcoin casinos?

Bitcoin casinos are online casinos that accept Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Litecoin for deposits. Bitcoin casinos typically have lower fees than traditional online casinos and may offer bigger bonuses.

What are the best legit crypto casinos?

Some of the best crypto casinos to play with today include Lucky Block, Mega Dice, and BC.Game. All three casinos are fully licensed and offer fast, free payouts to players.

Can I bet with a crypto casino in the US?

There are very few US bitcoin casino sites due to US regulations on gambling. However, US players may be able to join a crypto casino like Lucky Block anonymously using a VPN.

What is the best Bitcoin casino?

Lucky Block is our pick as the overall best crypto casino to play with today. It offers more than 4,000 games, a €10,000 welcome bonus, and an integrated sportsbook.

Are Bitcoin casinos legal?

Bitcoin casinos are legal to play with in most countries and all of the casinos we reviewed are licensed by a gambling regulator. In some countries, like the US, players may need to use a VPN to join a Bitcoin casino.

What is the best instant payout Bitcoin casino?

Lucky Block and Mega Dice are two of the best Bitcoin casinos for instant payouts. Players can get their funds in minutes with no fees.

What is the best Bitcoin casino in the US?

Mega Dice is the best Bitcoin casino for US players. While the casino isn’t technically allowed in the US, it doesn’t require any information about where players live when they join through Telegram. Players can bet completely anonymously regardless of where in the US they live.