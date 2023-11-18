Robert Kiyosaki Net Worth: The Making of a Money Guru

Robert Kiyosaki is an American author, entrepreneur, and businessman with an estimated net worth of $100 million to $150 million. Kiyosaki is famous for authoring Rich Dad, Poor Dad. He is the founder of the Rich Dad Company and Rich Global LLC. Rich Dad Company is a financial education firm that offers personal finance coaching through books and videos. Its primary income stream is the Rich Dad seminars, franchises contacted by independent parties using the Rich Dad brand.

Robert Kiyosaki is the creator of Cashflow Technologies, a financial education company that educates people about business and financial concepts.

Robert Kiyosaki has written over 26 books. One is the famous self-published Rich Dad Poor Dad, a series of personal finance education. The book has been sold in 51 translations in over 40 million copies globally.

Are you eager to explore the life of this rich dad? Dive into Robert Kiyosaki’s wealth journey. Understand his strategies and learn from his financial wisdom.

Start your path to financial success now!

Facts About Robert Kiyosaki

Full names Robert Toru Kiyosaki Net worth $150 million Date of birth, age April 8, 1947. 76 years. Place of birth Hilo, Hawaii Gender Male Marital status Divorced from Kim Meyer in 2017 Children 0 Profession Author, entrepreneur, and businessman What is Robert Kiyosaki known for? Known as the the Author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad. Sources of income His career as an author and revenues from his financial education company, the Rich Dad Company.

The Early Life of Robert Kiyosaki

Family Influence

Robert Toru Kiyosaki was born on April 8, 1947, in Hawaii. He was a part of the Yonsei generation and the eldest son of Marjorie O. Kiyosaki and Ralph H. Kiyosaki. His mother was a registered nurse, while his father was an academic educator, probably where his zeal for financial education originated.

Kiyosaki was born in a family of six. Besides his parents, he has three younger siblings. He has two sisters named Emi Kiyosaki and Beth Kiyosaki and a brother called John Kiyosaki.

Academic Pursuits

Robert Kiyosaki graduated from Hilo High School in 1965. He then joined Naval College, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, graduating in 1969. He graduated as a deck officer with a B.Sc. degree and a U.S. Marine Corps second lieutenant commission. He served in the Vietnam War as a helicopter gunship pilot.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

In 1973, while still in the military, Robert Kiyosaki enrolled (but has not finished it) at the University of Hilo for a two-year MBA program. He honorably left the U.S. Marine Corps in 1974. Being raised by a Ph.D. father who was also a professor gave Robert Kiyosaki an excellent educational background.

Take a Look at How Robert Kiyosaki REALLY Built His Fortune:

Robert Kiyosaki’s Journey to Wealth

Military Service to Entrepreneurship

After his honorable discharge in 1974, Kiyosaki earned his MBA from the University of Hilo. The rich dad has always attributed his strong character to his time in Vietnam. He says it gave him the strength of character he needed to excel in business.

After college, he joined Xerox as a salesperson. He worked there until 1978, eventually becoming the company’s best salesman. After Xerox, Kiyosaki started his first business called Rippers. Through Rippers, Kiyosaki introduced the first nylon and velcro wallets to the market.

Robert and his Rippers’ products appeared in the top magazines such as Runner’s World and Newsweek. The company eventually failed and went bankrupt. His second attempt into business was an apparel company that sold t-shirts, hats, and wallets. This one failed as well and was declared bankrupt in 1980.

Launching the Rich Dad Company

After the two failed attempts, Kiyosaki shifted his gears towards education. He co-founded Excellerated Learning Institute in 1985. The company educated people on entrepreneurship, investing, and social responsibility. This was the first time Robert Kiyosaki tasted success. Its success enabled Kiyosaki to begin his real estate investing.

He sold the company in 1994 and leveraged its success to publish his first book, If You Want to Be Rich and Happy, Don’t Go to School, in 1992. The book was somewhat controversial, from its title to its content. Kiyosaki criticized college education, claiming it was not the key to success. Instead, he urged those wanting to succeed financially to ditch school and invest in real estate.

However, Robert Kiyosaki knew the true taste of financial success in 1997 with the founding of Cashflow Technologies. This was the company that would later own the famous Rich Dad brand. He also published his most famous book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, in the same year, 1997.

Robert Kiyosaki’s Best-Selling Book: Rich Dad, Poor Dad

The Rich Dad Poor Dad is among the bestselling books of all time, with over 40 million copies globally. The book became a New York Times bestseller for six consecutive years and was featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

It is this book that skyrocketed Robert Kiyosaki’s fame and net worth.

In the book, Kiyosaki highlights the lessons he learned from his two “dads” growing up. He describes his best friend’s father as the rich dad and his own father as the poor dad. The book describes how the two dads viewed money and how their views eventually shaped their financial status.

While Rich Dad Poor Dad faced a lot of criticism, it was also a huge success. It paved the way for Kiyosaki to publish other books, such as Cashflow Quadrant: Rich Dad’s Guide to Financial Freedom. Robert Kiyosaki co-authored another book with Donald Trump, Why We Want You to be Rich: Two Men, One Message.

Cashflow Technologies Inc

Besides the Rich Dad Company, Robert Kiyosaki is the founder and owner of Cashflow Technologies, Inc. This company owns and operates the Rich Dad brand and produces the Cashflow board game. It also produces other games and learning materials educating people on financial literacy and investing.

Rich Global LLC. also developed the Cashflow board game. The game presents virtual financial problems, and players must maneuver the rat routes to attain financial freedom. A layer can choose to be employed or employ others. A player can also be an investor or a business person.

The Cashflow board game aims to attain the most financial freedom by acquiring a lot of money and assets while avoiding going bankrupt. The board game teaches players how to invest and escape the rat traps.

Kiyosaki developed the game from his own life and financial experiences. It is designed to be both educational and exciting.

The Breakdown of Robert Kiyosaki’s Net Worth

Income from Book Sales: Rich Dad, Poor Dad, and Beyond

Book sales are among the most lucrative income sources and biggest contributors to Robert Kiyosaki’s net worth. Kiyosaki has made millions of dollars from his 26 books. His best publication of all time is Rich Dad Poor Dad, which has sold over 40 million copies in over 50 translations globally. The book was a New York Times bestseller for six years consecutively. It was even featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

Robert Kiyosaki has authored a total of 26 books. He even co-authored a book with former president of the United States, Donald Trump. The book is Why We Want You to Be Rich: Two Men, One Message.

Profits from Real Estate and Investments

Robert Kiyosaki is also a real estate investor. He started investing in real estate after he sold his first successful company. He even wrote a book encouraging readers to ditch college education and invest in real estate.

His real estate investments include apartments, golf courses, and hotels across the United States. This is another way Kiyosaki uses to boost his net worth. He earns passive income by transforming his properties into rentals.

Robert also invests in other sectors, including precious stones. He invested in a South American silver mine in 2012 and took a Gold mine public in China in 2012. Other areas Kiyosaki pumps his money into are the oil drilling operations and startup solar companies.

Seminars and Workshops

Robert also earns from the Rich Dad seminars contacted by independent individuals using the Kiyosaki brand. While his books have sold in millions, these seminars bring in millions of dollars in revenue. The best part is that Robert himself does not have to be the motivational speaker. The Rich Dad franchises are Robert Kiyosaki’s million-dollar passive income.

Robert Kiyosaki’s Net Worth Growth Over Decades

Net worth in the 1970s $0 In the 1980s $1 million In the 1990s $10 million In the 2000s $40 million In the 2010s $80 million In the 2020s Between $100 million and $150 million Current $150 million

Controversies and Legal Issues

Robert Kiyosaki has faced criticism and even lawsuits for his work. In 2010, an expose by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation unveiled how his seminars scammed people in Canada. However, after a closer look into the organizers of these seminars, these scum claims were withdrawn. Investigations found no evidence to support the claims.

They, however, revealed that the trailers and trailer parks that the seminars talked about as successful investments were lies. The parks were barren lands that nobody had used for ages.

People have always criticized Robert Kiyosaki’s financial bits of advice for lack of concrete workable procedure. In 2006 and 2007, Kiyosaki and his seminars promoted real estate as the best investments to venture into. What followed was a massive price drop in real estate properties.

In 2009, Hasbro sued Robert Kiyosaki and his company, Cashflow Technologies, Inc., for copyright infringement. The designer of the board game Monopoly claimed that Kiyosaki copied his creation in making the Cashflow board game. They settled the matter out of court.

Bankruptcy Rumors

In 2012, Robert Kiyoki’s company, Rich Global LLC., went broke after multiple class-action lawsuits. Many attendees of his financial education seminars felt scummed and sued Kiyosaki and his company. The court ordered the company to pay.

Before Rich Global LLC., Kiosaki lost two businesses to bankruptcy. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2012 after paying $23.7 million to Bill Zanker and his company, the Learning Annex. Despite the eventual collapse of the company, Robert Kiyosaki is still a household name thanks to his book, Rich Dad Poor Dad.

FAQs about Robert Kiyosaki’s Net Worth

How Much Does Robert Kiyosaki Make a Year? Though we cannot verify this, Robert has, on some occasions, stated that he earns between $1.5 million and $2 million monthly. This is bare-bone information to use when talking about his annual income. His net worth as of August 2022 was $100 million. Now he has a net worth of $150 million. This means he added $50 million to his net worth last year. Is Rich Dad Poor Dad Worth Reading? Rich Dad Poor Dad is a book worth reading for anyone looking to gain financial insight and beat poverty. Having been translated into over 50 languages and sold over 40 million copies is enough to make you want to read it.

Final Thoughts: Lessons from Robert Kiyosaki’s Financial Journey

Robert Kiyosaki is a successful businessman and author famous for his personal finance education. His books have built a reputation for becoming bestsellers globally. His most popular publication, Rich Dad Poor Dad, has sold all over the world in millions of copies.

As of November 2023, Kiyosaki is worth $150 million.