Uyghurs Condemn The Silence of Muslim Countries

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, June 22, Canada led a statement by more than 40 countries at the United Nations calling on China to allow the U.N. human rights chief immediate access into East Turkistan, to investigate the mass internment, forced labor, and other atrocities against Uyghurs.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) commends Canada for leading this effort and praises all the freedom-loving nations that value human rights for backing the statement.

Salih Hudayar is the Prime Minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile, the democratically elected official body representing East Turkistan and its people.

“Some 40 countries, including Israel, backed a statement at the U.N. condemning China’s ongoing atrocities against Uyghurs and other Turkic people in East Turkistan,” said Prime Minister Salih Hudayar of The East Turkistan Government in Exile. “Sadly, Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina were the only Muslim countries to support the statement,” he added.

The overwhelming majority of Muslim countries across the globe have been increasingly silent on China’s ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples, who are majority Muslim.

Countries like Pakistan and Turkey, which often accuse the west of Islamophobia, continue to turn a blind eye as Chinese investments and loans buy their silence.

A recent report by the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs found that the Islamic World by in large has been collaborating with China’s ongoing global campaign against the Uyghur in exchange for lucrative economic investments and loans.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) claims to “protect the interests of the Muslim world in a spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people in the world.” Yet, it has failed to condemn China’s wholesale attack against Islam and the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan.

“The Islamic World has failed to live up to its promises of Muslim solidarity. It failed to stand by us; instead, they are standing with China who is oppressing East Turkistan and its people,” said Vice President Abdulahat Nur of the East Turkistan Government in Exile.

“We condemn the silence and the hypocrisy of the Muslim world on China’s ongoing genocide against East Turkistan and its people,” stated Prime Minister Hudayar.

Does the Muslim world not see Uyghurs and other East Turkistanis as Muslims? Or is the temporary wealth they receive from China more valuable than Islam and their very responsibility towards humanity?” Prime Minister Hudayar asked

The East Turkistan Government in Exile is calling on the Islamic world, especially Muslim governments and organizations like the OIC, to rectify their mistakes and come to the aid of the oppressed, majority Muslim, people of Occupied East Turkistan.