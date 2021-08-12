These Are The Top Ten Boutique Investment Banks

Boutique investment banks are very different from regular investment banks. The former are smaller in size and don’t offer all investment banking services. Boutique investment banks usually specialize in one or more aspects of investment banking. Moreover, such banks are generally regional or local, but some boutique investment banks operate globally. Let’s take a look at the top ten boutique investment banks.

Top Ten Boutique Investment Banks

We have used a combination of factors, such as the size, area of operations, service quality and more, to come up with the top ten boutique investment banks. Following are the top ten boutique investment banks:

Houlihan Lokey

Founded in 1972, this financial firm specializes in capital markets, valuation, mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructuring. According to the data from Refinitiv, Houlihan Lokey is the top M&A advisor in the U.S., top global restructuring advisor and the top global M&A fairness opinion advisor. Houlihan Lokey has its headquarters in Los Angeles and has offices in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region, the United States, and Europe.

Moelis & Company

Founded in 2007, this company offers strategic advice and solutions to companies, financial sponsors and governments. Moelis & Company primarily helps its customers to hit their strategic goals by giving them integrated financial advisory services. The company is headquartered in New York, but serves its clients from offices in 19 geographic locations, including the Middle East, Australia, Europe, Asia, and America.

Lazard

Founded in 1848, it is a leading financial advisory and asset management firm. Lazard advices its clients on restructuring and capital structure, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and corporate finance, strategic matters, as well as provides asset management services to firms, governments, individuals, partnerships, and institutions. Lazard has its headquarters in New York and serves clients from over 40 cities across 25 countries in Asia, South America, North America, Australia, Central America and Europe.

Guggenheim Partners

Founded in 1999, it is a diversified financial services firm that provides banking, investment management and insurance services. The company’s history dates back to the late 1800s with Guggenheim Brothers, which was Guggenheim’s family business. Guggenheim Partners’ mission is to provide unparalleled service and performance. It has over $315 billion in assets under management (as of March 2021). Guggenheim Partners is headquartered in New York.

Greenhill & Co.

Founded in 1996, it is a leading investment bank that assists clients on mergers, capital raising, acquisitions, restructurings, and more. Robert F. Greenhill, who is the founder of Greenhill & Co., is the former president of Morgan Stanley and former chairman and chief executive officer of Smith Barney. Greenhill & Co. has its headquarters in New York, and has offices in many crucial financial centers, including Melbourne, Paris, Hong Kong, Houston, Sydney, Tokyo and more.

Evercore

Founded in 1995, it is a leading investment banking advisory firm. The company advises its clients on mergers, restructurings, public offerings, divestitures, private placements and other strategic transactions. It also offers wealth management, institutional asset management and private equity investing services. Evercore is headquartered in New York and has offices in many major financial centers, such as the Middle East, Asia, North America, and Europe.

Centerview Partners

Founded in 2006, it is a financial advisory and private equity boutique firm. The company assists companies on valuation, mergers and acquisitions and financial restructurings. Centerview, so far, has assisted in about $3 trillion of transactions. Its clients include 20% of the 50 biggest companies on the basis of market cap. Centerview Partners has its headquarters in New York and has offices in London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Palo Alto.

Cowen

Founded in 1918, it is a diversified financial services firm. Cowen, along with its subsidiaries, offers investment banking, sales and trading services, alternative investment management, and research services. The company operates through two business segments - investment management and broker dealer division. It is known for identifying emerging industries earlier than others. Cowen is headquartered in New York and has offices in major financial centers around the globe.

Cantor Fitzgerald

Founded in 1945, it is a leading global financial services firm. It started as a securities brokerage and investment bank, and pioneered computer-based bond trading. Fitzgerald now is known for a diverse array of businesses, including commercial real estate finance and services, asset management and wealth management, equity and fixed income capital markets and more. Cantor Fitzgerald has its headquarters in New York.

Blackstone Group

Founded in 1985, it is among the biggest investment firms in the world. This company provides investment and advisory services to investors and clients. Its asset management business includes investment vehicles that focus on public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets, private equity, secondary funds, real estate and growth equity. Blackstone’s total assets under management were about $619 billion as of 2020. Blackstone is headquartered in New York.