Tesla’s Sales Are Forecasted To Rise 44.5%

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:

Not as Bad as Feared

There was a major rally on Tuesday on earnings coming in not as bad as feared.

While there’s still a long way to go in the earnings season, the results so far have been encouraging to investors, perhaps best seen in the rally in bank stocks despite the inverted yield curve.

Alluvial Fund: Searching For Deep Value In Stormy Markets Alluvial Fund declined 9.9% in the second quarter and is down 16.5% year-to-date, outperforming the Russell Microcap Index, which is down 25.1% in 2022. According to a copy of the firm’s first-half letter to investors, which ValueWalk has reviewed, Alluvial Fund has returned 13% annualized since its inception, compared to 4.9% for its benchmark, the Read More