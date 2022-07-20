Netflix – Subscriber Numbers Beat But Costs Raise Questions

Netflix‘s (NASDAQ:NFLX) second quarter revenue rose 8.6% to $8.0bn, compared to last year. That reflects a 5.5% annual increase in subscribers, although the number of subscribers fell 970,000 compared to the previous quarter, which was better than previous guidance of 2m.

Excluding the impact of exchange rates, Average Revenue per Membership (ARM) rose in every region except Asia Pacific, the strongest growth came from Latin America. The group’s biggest market, the US and Canada, saw ARM rise 10% to $15.95.

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

After Racking Up Losses In 2022 Coatue Management Is Building A “Shopping List” Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management declined 17% on a gross basis for the year to the end of May, outperforming the Nasdaq, which dropped 23%, but underperforming the S&P 500's decline of 14%. According to a copy of the fund's marketing materials that ValueWalk has been able to review, Coatue's flagship fund returned 5% net in Read More

Total costs and expenses increased significantly, with technology and development costs up over 33%% to $716.8m. The group also incurred $70m of severance costs and a $80m non-cash cost relating to the reduction in value of some office leases as the group restructured over the quarter. Operating income fell to $1.6bn from $1.8bn. $4.7bn was spent on additions to content.

Free cash flow swung from an outflow of $175m to a $13m inflow. On a 12 month basis, net debt was $8.5bn as of June 30.

Netflix also outlined plans to better monetise its platform, including introducing ad-free versions and cracking down on account sharing. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the group’s tech and sales partner as the tech giant invests “heavily to expand their multi-billion advertising business into premium television video.”

The group’s still targeting full year operating margins of 19-20%, and expects to add 1m subscribers next quarter.

Of the wider environment, Netflix said: “Last quarter, we discussed our slowing revenue growth, which we believe is the result of connected TV adoption, account sharing, competition, and macro factors such as sluggish economic growth and the impacts of the war in Ukraine. We’ve now had more time to understand these issues, as well as how best to addre