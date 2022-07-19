Investors Have Not Thought Through What “No Market Timing” Really Means

The Buy-and-Holders tell us that market timing is not really necessary, that it doesn’t even work. And, for the most part, we accept that as reasonable. We don’t think through what it would mean for investors to refrain from market timing.

Staying The Course

To refrain from market timing is to stick with the same stock allocation at all times. Buy-and-Holders call this Staying the Course. I don’t see it as Staying the Course at all. If the risk associated with investing in stocks was the same at all times, sticking with the same stock allocation really would be Staying the Course. But of course that’s not the case. Shiller showed that valuations affect long-term returns. So the risk associated with stock investing is greater when prices are high. To Stay the Course in a meaningful way, investors must lower their stock allocation when prices rise to super high levels in an effort to keep their risk profile constant.

There will never be a time when all investors buy into the Buy-and-Hold injunction against market timing. It just makes too much sense for investors to adjust the extent of their participation in the market in response to changes in the market’s risk level. But millions of investors do follow the Buy-and-Hold injunction. Millions of investors set their stock allocation one time and from that point forward don’t even think about making changes to it. Today’s CAPE level of 30 would be a logical impossibility