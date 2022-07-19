Confidence Returns To Bitcoin As Real Value Of Quality Assets Laid Bare

Bitcoin investors and traders have reasons to be cheerful as the cryptocurrency maintains its price near $22,000 for the first time since June, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations.

Investor Confidence Returns To Bitcoin

The bullish assessment from Nigel Green of deVere Group, which launched its own crypto exchange in 2018, comes as the Bitcoin price has settled above the $21,500 resistance zone, started a gradual increase and pushed through above $22,800 level before retreating.

He says: “It’s been a tricky time in recent months for the cryptocurrency market which, like all risk assets including stocks, have been hit by a wave of gloomy investor sentiment based on global economic slowdown fears, inflation and geopolitical factors, amongst other issues.

“Crypto isn’t out of the woods just yet, with a maybe small and final rinse-out on its way before a considerable price bounce towards the end of the year.”

