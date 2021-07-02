Record First Half: Worldwide Deal-Making Reaches US$2.8 Trillion

Refinitiv
-
0
Record First Half: Worldwide Deal-Making Reaches US$2.8 Trillion

As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic we are observing a new era of deal-making, which is setting records across industries, regions and deal structures. Over the course of 40 years of tracking mergers & acquisitions, we’ve never seen deal-making at this pace, by value and volume.  What’s most interesting is that each of the hallmarks of previous M&A cycles are present today and are evolving, with record levels of tech M&A this year, an all-time record for private equity buyers and a new, closely watched phenomenon that’s helping push volumes ahead, SPACs.  As fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies become clearer over the course of the second half of the year, deal-making will have to adapt, but conditions seem favorable for the current momentum to continue,” comments, Matt Toole, Director, Deals Intelligence, Refinitiv

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF

Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Ray Dalio eBook

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Global M&A

Q2 2021 Letters

. . . SORRY! This content is exclusively for paying members. SIGN UP HERE If you are subscribed and having an account error please clear cache and cookies if that does not work email [email protected] or click Chat. Username Password Remember me Lost your password?


The below Refinitiv Deals Intelligence full quarter end 21Q2 reports analyze global M&A, Capital Markets and Syndicated Loans activity along with a special supplemental overview of the SPAC market.  Top highlights below.

Global M&A deal-making

Record First Half For Worldwide Deal-Making

  • M&A Financial Advisory Review
    • Global M&A (view report here)
      • Worldwide Deal Making Reaches US$2.8 Trillion For Record First Half
      • Private Equity Backed M&A Hits All-Time High; SPACs Account For 14% of Value
      • All-Time Record For Tech M&A
    • Emerging Markets M&A (view report here)
      • Emerging Markets Deal-Making Up 36% to All-Time High
      • China, Brazil & India Drive 57% of Emerging Market M&A
      • Mega Deals Account for 27% of Announced Emerging Markets Value
  • Global Equity Capital Markets Review (view report here)
    • Global ECM Activity Up 50%; Hits All-Time First Half Record
    • Global IPO's Top $200 Billion For Record First Half
    • Nearly 2,400 Secondary Offerings Come To Market in H1; All-Time Record
    • Supplemental overview into the SPAC Market for the first half of 2021
  • Global Debt Capital Markets Review (view report here)
    • Global Debt Capital Markets Activity Down 8% To US$5.3 Trillion
    • Investment Grade Corporate Debt Issuance Falls 18%
    • Global High Yield Debt Pushes Past $400 Billion for First Half Record
  • Global Syndicated Loans Review (view report here)
    • Global Syndicated Lending Up 22% to Three-Year High
    • Acquisition-Related Financing Surpasses US$500 Billion, Up 75%
    • Technology and Healthcare Lead Advancing Industries

Find out more information about Deals Intelligence, M&A Data, League Tables and Capital Markets Insights.

Previous article The U.S. Adds 4.8 Million Jobs in June Due to Restrictions Lifting
Refinitiv
https://www.refinitiv.com/en
Refinitiv, formerly the Financial & Risk business of Thomson Reuters, is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. Serving more than 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries, we provide information, insights, and technology that drive innovation and performance in global markets. Our 160-year Reuters heritage of integrity enables customers to make critical decisions with confidence, while our unique open platform, best-in-class data, and cutting-edge technology bring greater opportunity to our customers. By advancing our customers, we drive progress for the entire financial community. For more information, go to www.refinitiv.com.

No posts to display