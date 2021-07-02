“As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic we are observing a new era of deal-making, which is setting records across industries, regions and deal structures. Over the course of 40 years of tracking mergers & acquisitions, we’ve never seen deal-making at this pace, by value and volume. What’s most interesting is that each of the hallmarks of previous M&A cycles are present today and are evolving, with record levels of tech M&A this year, an all-time record for private equity buyers and a new, closely watched phenomenon that’s helping push volumes ahead, SPACs. As fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies become clearer over the course of the second half of the year, deal-making will have to adapt, but conditions seem favorable for the current momentum to continue,” comments, Matt Toole, Director, Deals Intelligence, Refinitiv
Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
. . . SORRY! This content is exclusively for paying members. SIGN UP HERE If you are subscribed and having an account error please clear cache and cookies if that does not work email [email protected] or click Chat. Username Password Remember me Lost your password?
The below Refinitiv Deals Intelligence full quarter end 21Q2 reports analyze global M&A, Capital Markets and Syndicated Loans activity along with a special supplemental overview of the SPAC market. Top highlights below.
Record First Half For Worldwide Deal-Making
- M&A Financial Advisory Review
- Global M&A (view report here)
- Worldwide Deal Making Reaches US$2.8 Trillion For Record First Half
- Private Equity Backed M&A Hits All-Time High; SPACs Account For 14% of Value
- All-Time Record For Tech M&A
- Emerging Markets M&A (view report here)
- Emerging Markets Deal-Making Up 36% to All-Time High
- China, Brazil & India Drive 57% of Emerging Market M&A
- Mega Deals Account for 27% of Announced Emerging Markets Value
- Global M&A (view report here)
- Global Equity Capital Markets Review (view report here)
- Global ECM Activity Up 50%; Hits All-Time First Half Record
- Global IPO's Top $200 Billion For Record First Half
- Nearly 2,400 Secondary Offerings Come To Market in H1; All-Time Record
- Supplemental overview into the SPAC Market for the first half of 2021
- Global Debt Capital Markets Review (view report here)
- Global Debt Capital Markets Activity Down 8% To US$5.3 Trillion
- Investment Grade Corporate Debt Issuance Falls 18%
- Global High Yield Debt Pushes Past $400 Billion for First Half Record
- Global Syndicated Loans Review (view report here)
- Global Syndicated Lending Up 22% to Three-Year High
- Acquisition-Related Financing Surpasses US$500 Billion, Up 75%
- Technology and Healthcare Lead Advancing Industries
Find out more information about Deals Intelligence, M&A Data, League Tables and Capital Markets Insights.