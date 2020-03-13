Coronavirus symptoms, causes, prevention and cure

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the COVID-19 a global pandemic. There have been more than 125,288 confirmed cases and 4,614 deaths worldwide, according to latest figures from the WHO. Meanwhile, health agencies are striving to help people know and recognize the causes and symptoms of the novel coronavirus as search for a cure continues. Detailed below is everything you will want to know about this virus, including causes, symptoms, prevention, and cure.

COVID-19 to kill sales?

The fear of Coronavirus is causing a “shelter-in-place” mentality for consumers.

Retailers can expect fewer shoppers in their stores and B2B commerce companies should plan on fewer site visits and in-person consultations.

According to Axios, a coronavirus-triggered recession could affect tech in a few unexpected ways such as threatening international collaboration, cross-border supply chains and global consumer demand, as well as prove a boon to e-commerce and other tech-driven trends that let lives go on with less direct human contact.

Because of this, online shopping traffic is going to hit an all-time high and brands that are going to succeed are those that can ensure relevant and efficient experiences for their consumers at scale.

Mark Floisand, SVP of Product and Industry Marketing of Coveo, an AI company personalizing digital experiences, says:

“A personalized and relevant online shopping experience is critical. During the Coronavirus pandemic, with more and more shoppers electing to avoid the risk of public spaces, they’ll head to the retailer that provides the most efficient and personalized online shopping experience. And the corollary is that those that don’t deliver on these online expectations, will lose out to those that do. Shoppers are going to put their personal health above their default store preferences.”

Sam F. Halabi, director, Center for Intellectual Property & Entrepreneurship; associate professor of law, School of Law, says:

“It is important to remember that time is a tremendous asset. Many people have decided to shrug and say “well, I’ll get it any way”. But for every case that is prevented (hand washing, staying home, etc.) it means that much more time for healthcare providers to manage the intake of severe cases, for vaccine developers to bring a candidate to the system, and for everyone to be productive and be happy before illness hits (should it even do so).”

Coronavirus causes

Coronaviruses are basically viruses that are common among animals. However, a few types of the rare viruses are known to be transmitted from animals to humans, such as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). SARS is believed to have originated from civet cats, while MERS from a type of camel.

UPDATE: Report estimates 4000 cases #coronavirus #2019nCoV Our estimate at 4,000 cases is more than double the past estimate due to increase of number of cases outside China. This should not be interpreted as implying the outbreak has doubled in size. 🔰https://t.co/7A77NXZ3iw pic.twitter.com/TwEwUNamnX — MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis (@MRC_Outbreak) January 22, 2020

Such types of viruses can result in illness ranging from cold to more serious symptoms. The China coronavirus has been named “coronavirus 2019-nCoV” by the World Health Organization. There is no information yet on what animal caused the current outbreak in Wuhan, but many believe it could have been transmitted from snakes. This strain of coronavirus has not been found in humans before.

Not much is known about this coronavirus, but human-to-human transmission has been confirmed. It means that a cough, sneeze or handshake could transmit the virus. Moreover, it can be transmitted by touching something touched by an infected person and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes without washing your hands.

Coronavirus symptoms

It could be fever, cough, breathing difficulties and more, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Other possible symptoms are a runny nose, sore throat and headache. In more severe cases, the virus could also result in pneumonia and kidney failure. For those with a weak immune system, especially kids and the elderly, this new virus could result in a respiratory tract illness.

Is it deadly? This new virus is currently believed to be milder than SARS and MERS. It may take a week for the symptoms to develop. So far, only 15% to 20% of the reported cases have become severe.

However, the new coronavirus has a longer incubation period because it causes symptoms after a week or two. SARS had an incubation period of two to seven days, but the coronavirus causes symptoms after anywhere from one to 14 days.

One other thing that makes it more dangerous than SARS is that it’s contagious during the incubation period before it causes symptoms, according to Chinese health officials. However, CDC officials are telling news outlets that they haven’t seen “any evidence of patients being” infected “before onset.”

Coronavirus: Preventive measures and cure

There is no cure for the new coronavirus, so the best thing to do is to avoid getting it in the first place. Treatment for those who do contract the virus is focused on relieving the symptoms it causes. In severe cases, treatment also includes supporting vital organ functions, according to the CDC.

The best way to prevent contracting the illness is to avoid coming into contact with those who have been infected. Prevention methods also include washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Other precautionary measures include avoiding touching your mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hands and frequently cleaning and disinfecting items and surfaces that are frequently touched.

In outbreaks of other #coronaviruses (MERS & SARS), person-to-person transmission occurred through droplets, contact and fomites, suggesting that the transmission mode of the 2019-nCoV can be similar WHO Situation Report 27 January 2020 https://t.co/l1vODXEyD3 pic.twitter.com/vuNl64gZnm — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 27, 2020

Given that it’s a new virus, no cure is available yet. Some pharmaceutical companies are said to be working on possible vaccines for it. In some cases, the symptoms may go away on their own.

It is recommended that you take precautions early and visit your doctor. In addition, drink as much fluid as you can, take rest and sleep properly. You may also lower the chances of infection by avoiding people who are sick.

SARS, which also originated from China, claimed about 800 lives globally during its 2002-2003 outbreak. MERS, on the other hand, did not spread much but was more deadly, killing about 30% of those it infected. However, similar to SARS and MERS, the coronavirus appears to affect old people more severely.

Latest updates

From Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 12. She developed flu-like symptoms after returning from the UK. She said in a statement that even though she was “experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus” she hopes to recover soon.

Justin Trudeau has kept himself in self-isolation to prevent the spread of the virus. He will spend the next few days in virtual meetings from home, phone calls, and briefings. The prime minister himself hasn’t shown any symptoms of the virus.

From the United States

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there have been at least 1,662 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of March 12. At least 41 people have died so far. The number of new cases jumped by as much as 400 on Thursday, March 12.

President Donald Trump has announced major travel restrictions on Europe to contain the virus. He has banned all inbound flights from Europe for a month. The US will also defer taxes and loan $50 billion to small businesses to fight coronavirus.

At least six states including New Mexico, Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, Ohio, and Michigan have closed all public schools for at least two weeks.

From Italy

Italy is one of the worst hit countries in the world. According to the Italian health ministry, there were at least 15,113 confirmed cases as of March 12. As many as 1,258 people have fully recovered while 1,016 have lost their lives so far. An estimated 189 people died on March 12 alone.

The mortality rate in Italy is a staggering 6.7%, which is much higher than in other countries. It could be partly attributed to Italy’s high elderly population. According to EuroNews, doctors in Italy are forced to prioritize patients who have the best chances of survival.

The Italian government has locked down the entire country. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has ordered all non-essential shops and services to close. Only pharmacies and supermarkets will remain open across the country. Transportation, banking, and post offices will remain open. The country has also announced a 25 billion euro package to support families and businesses.