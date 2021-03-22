Insurtech Startups Use AI To Create Massive Shift In Industry

Insurtech is leaving legacy insurance companies in the dust.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Digital Adoption Is On The Rise

Over the past 12 months, technology has entered people’s lives in new and unexpected ways with some experts saying the digital adoption we’ve experienced since March 2020 is equal to 5 years of digital gains.

Mohnish Pabrai Explains Why He Is Investing In Turkish Stocks At the end of January, value investor Mohnish Pabrai held a virtual Q&A session with Clemson University students. Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more In the 45-minute session, the investor discussed several topics. Focusing . . . SORRY! This content is exclusively for paying members. SIGN UP HERE If you are subscribed and Read More

The continued reliance on outdated actuarial tables and obsolete information will cost these companies millions of dollars in missed opportunities.

Most life insurance companies take seven factors into account when determining a person’s policy and people with conditions such as diabetes may not be able to get life insurance at all, that is 60% of the U.S. population.

When insurers use more data to develop policies and combine that with machine learning, they can create a range to develop new policy spectrums so that if someone has a pre-existing condition, they are not rejected but put into a different class which will help companies profitably reach new audiences.

Legacy insurance companies that refuse to adapt to the new parameters established by COVID-19 and advances in technology will fall prey to newer startups who have embraced the 21st century.

Incorporating Insurtech Into The Insurance Process

New startups have based their model on incorporating insurtech into the insurance process from the very beginning and have been able to transform the process of buying insurance, thus making it easy and transparent for consumers.

For years, the lack of digital-know-how has harmed the insurance industry and as a result, its agents and consumers with outdated policies, but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted other ways the lack of digital adoption is hurting the industry:

Consumers were not able to get required medical exams during lockdown resulting in a backlog waiting to get life insurance - in some cases up to 3 months.

during lockdown resulting in a Deferred preventative healthcare could lead to a flood of claims later this year, with many companies lacking the technology to process the claims in a timely manner.

with many companies lacking the technology to process the claims in a timely manner. Unknown factors to the mortuary tables will result in even more outdated policy offers that consumers don’t want or need.

that consumers don’t want or need. Agents can’t sell the way the used to and this impacts their earnings and livelihood. Face-to-face meetings and social distancing means selling insurance products online via zoom, apps, and through social networks are requisite for agents to survive and thrive.

“For many years, the major players in the insurance industry have not had a lot of competition and so they did not think there was any need to change the way they were doing business. But now the established players are becoming bogged down with paperwork and outdated models while digitally advanced insurance start-ups are having success.” —Paul Ford, Co-Founder and CEO of Traffk

About Traffk

Traffk is an innovative insurance underwriting and distribution platform designed to build and launch modern insurance products and brands that scale. Visit https://www.traffk.com/