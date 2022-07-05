These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In June 2022

Large-cap stocks are considered to be mature firms with moderate growth prospects. These companies may or may not be a household name, but they are well-established firms that usually pay reliable dividends. Over the past decade or so, these large-cap stocks have outperformed their smaller peers. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in June 2022.

Five Best-Performing Large-Cap Stocks In June 2022

We have used the June return data of large-cap stocks (from finviz.com) to rank the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in June 2022. Following are the five best-performing large-cap stocks in June 2022:

Dollar General (11%)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn., this company operates merchandise stores and offers food, snacks, health and beauty aids and other daily essentials. Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) shares are up by over 4% year to date and by almost 13% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $34 billion in 2021 and over $33 billion in 2020. As of writing, Dollar General shares were trading at over $247, while it had a 52-week range of $183.25 to $262.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (16%)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company discovers, develops and commercializes RNAi therapeutics. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares are down by almost 13% year to date and by almost 14% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $840 million in 2021 and over $490 million in 2020. As of writing, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at over $148, while it had a 52-week range of $117.58 to $212.00.

Veeva Systems (16%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., this company offers industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shares are down by over 20% year to date and by over 35% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $1.80 billion in 2021 and over $1.40 billion in 2020. As of writing, Veeva Systems shares were trading at over $200, while it had a 52-week range of $152.04 to $343.96.

Seagen (30%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Bothell, Wash., this company develops antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares are up by almost 17% year to date and by almost 15% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $1.50 billion in 2021 and over $2 billion in 2020. As of writing, Seagen shares were trading at over $184, while it had a 52-week range of $105.43 to $192.79.

Chewy (40%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dania Beach, Fla., it is a pure-play pet e-tailer that supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services. Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares are down by almost 37% year to date and by almost 54% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $8.80 billion in 2021 and over $7 billion in 2020. As of writing, Chewy shares were trading at over $36, while it had a 52-week range of $22.22 to $97.74.

Five Worst-Performing Large-Cap Stocks In June 2022

Marathon Oil (-28%)

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Houston, this company explores, produces and markets liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) shares are up by over 37% year to date and by almost 63% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $5 billion in 2021 and over $3 billion in 2020. As of writing, Marathon Oil shares were trading at over $22, while it had a 52-week range of $10.41 to $33.24

Block (-30%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers an integrated ecosystem of e-commerce solutions, business software, and banking services to sellers. Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are down by over 60% year to date and by over 70% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $17 billion in 2021 and over $9 billion in 2020. As of writing, Block shares were trading at over $63, while it had a 52-week range of $56.01 to $289.23.

Delta Air Lines (-31%)

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company offers air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares are down by over 24% year to date and by over 33% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $29 billion in 2021 and over $17 billion in 2020. As of writing, Delta Air Lines shares were trading at over $29, while it had a 52-week range of $28.10 to $46.27.

DocuSign (-32%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers cloud-based electronic signature solutions to help securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are down by almost 60% year to date and by over 78% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $2 billion in 2021 and over $1.40 billion in 2020. As of writing, DocuSign shares were trading at over $60, while it had a 52-week range of $55.86 to $314.76.

GlobalFoundries (-32%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Malta, N.Y., this company offers foundry services and manufactures semiconductors. Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) shares are down by almost 38% year to date and by over 40% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $6.50 billion in 2021 and over $4.80 billion in 2020. As of writing, GlobalFoundries shares were trading at over $38, while it had a 52-week range of $37.60 to $79.49.