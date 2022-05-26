These Are The Ten Biggest Companies Posting Earnings Next Week

The overall earnings picture has been strong in recent quarters, and the same trend can be seen in the ongoing earning season as well. In fact, the percentage of S&P 500 companies beating EPS estimates so far (May 6) is above the five-year average. However, the magnitude of these positive surprises is less than the five-year average, according to the data from Factset. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies posting earnings next week.

Ten Biggest Companies Posting Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data (as of May 25, 2022) of the large companies to rank the 10 biggest companies posting earnings next week. Following are the 10 biggest companies posting earnings next week:

MongoDB

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, this company develops a general-purpose database platform. Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares are down by almost 60% year to date and by over 26% in the last year. Its shares have a 52-week range of $214.10 and $590, and are presently trading at over $217. MongoDB is scheduled to report earnings on June 1.

NetApp

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers software, systems, and services to manage and share data on premises. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares are down by almost 24% year to date and by over 11% in the last year. Its shares have a 52-week range of $64.58 to $96.82 and are presently trading at over $69. NetApp is scheduled to report earnings on June 1.

Cooper

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., it is a medical device company that operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) shares are down by over 18% year to date and by over 13% in the last year. Its shares have a 52-week range of $309.43 to $463.59 and are presently trading at over $342. Cooper is scheduled to report earnings on June 2.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Spring, Texas, it is an edge-to-cloud company that offers information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) shares are down by almost 5% year to date and by over 8% in the last year. Its shares have a 52-week range of $12.99 to $17.76 and are presently trading at over $15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is scheduled to report earnings on June 1.

Veeva Systems

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., this company offers industry cloud solutions to the global life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shares are down by over 36% year to date and over 38% in the last year. Its shares have a 52-week range of $152.04 to $343.96 and are presently trading at over $163. Veeva Systems is scheduled to report earnings on June 1.

Hormel Foods

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Austin, Minn., this company deals in the production of meat and food products. Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) shares are up by almost 1% year to date, and by almost 1% in the last year as well. Its shares have a 52-week range of $40.48 to $55.11, and are presently trading at over $48. Hormel Foods is scheduled to report earnings on June 2.

CrowdStrike Holdings

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company deals in cybersecurity products and services. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are down by over 28% year to date and by over 34% in the last year. Its shares have a 52-week range of $130.00 to $298.48, and are presently trading at over $146. CrowdStrike Holdings is scheduled to report earnings on June 2.

HP

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., this company offers personal computers, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services. HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) shares are down by over 5% year to date but are up by almost 11% in the last year. Its shares have a 52-week range of $26.11 to $41.47, and are presently trading at over $35. HP is scheduled to report earnings on May 31.

Salesforce

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company designs and develops cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management (CRM). Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) shares are down by over 37% year to date and over 29% in the last year. Its shares have a 52-week range of $154.55 to $311.75, and are presently trading at over $160. Salesforce is scheduled to report earnings on May 31.

Broadcom

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company designs, develops and sells semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are down by over 20% year to date, but are up by almost 14% in the last year. Its shares have a 52-week range of $455.71 to $677.76, and are presently trading at over $520. Broadcom is scheduled to report earnings on June 2.