These Were The Ten Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q2 2022

The crypto market faced a lot of challenges in Q2 2022, resulting in the total crypto market cap dropping by over 58% in Q2. In Q2, Bitcoin witnessed its worst performance in more than a decade, while only a few cryptos were able to outperform the market. Let’s take a look at the ten worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q2 2022.
Ten Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q2 2022
We have used the return data from coinmarketcap.com to come up with the ten worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q2 2022. We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than one billion (as of June 30, 2022).
Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
Odey "cub" Giano Capital returned 3.6% for June, bringing its year-to-date performance to 4.3% after a challenging May return of -5.7%. The fund has enjoyed a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% since inception. Giano Capital aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in European securities, although it also invests outside Europe. The fund Read More
-
Hedera (HBAR, -75%)
Launched in 2019, it is an enterprise-grade public network that helps individuals and businesses develop powerful decentralized applications (DApps). HBAR is down by almost 80% year to date and over 36% in the last 30 days. As of writing, HBAR was trading at $0.06153, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.30 billion. It has an all-time high of $0.5701 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01001 (January 2020).
-
Cosmos (ATOM, -75%)
It describes itself as a platform that addresses some of the “hardest problems” facing the blockchain industry. ATOM is down by almost 76% year to date and almost 8% in the last 30 days. As of writing, ATOM was trading at $9, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.53 billion. It has an all-time high of $44.70 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $1.13 (March 2020).
-
Internet Computer (ICP, -76%)
Launched in 2021, it is a decentralized blockchain network that aims to push the boundaries of internet functionality and support the development of smart contracts on a bigger scale. ICP is down by almost 79% year to date and over 29% in the last 30 days. As of writing, ICP was trading at $5.54, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.33 billion. It has an all-time high of $750.73 (May 2021).
-
Solana (SOL, -76%)
Launched in 2020, it is an open source project that provides decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. SOL is down by almost 80% year to date and over 18% in the last 30 days. As of writing, SOL was trading at $36.29, giving it a market capitalization of more than $12.30 billion. It has an all-time high of $260.06 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.5052 (May 2020).
-
Cronos (CRO, -77%)
Launched in 2018, it focuses on offering utility to the users of Crypto.com, which is a payment, trading and financial services company. CRO is down by over 80% year to date and almost 37% in the last 30 days. As of writing, CRO was trading at $0.1173, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.95 billion. It has an all-time high of $0.9698 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01149 (December 2018).
-
NEAR Protocol (NEAR, -79%)
It is a layer-one blockchain that aims to eliminate the limitations faced by other blockchains, such as low transaction speeds, low throughput and poor interoperability. NEAR is down by over 77% year to date and almost 39% in the last 30 days. As of writing, NEAR was trading at $3.45, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.49 billion. It has an all-time high of $20.42 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.526 (November 2020).
-
Filecoin (FIL, -79%)
Launched in 2020, it is a decentralized storage system that protects the integrity of a data’s location. FIL is down by almost 85% year to date and almost 29% in the last 30 days. As of writing, FIL was trading at $5.50, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.25 billion. It has an all-time high of $237.24 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.83 (August 2019).
-
Flow (FLOW, -80%)
It is a layer one blockchain that aims to be fast, decentralized, and developer friendly. FLOW is down by almost 83% year to date and almost 38% in the last 30 days. As of writing, FLOW was trading at $1.58, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.63 billion. It has an all-time high of $46.16 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.17 (June 2022).
-
Axie Infinity (AXS, -80%)
Created in 2018, it is a blockchain-based trading and battling game. This game is partly owned and operated by its players. AXS is down by almost 85% year to date and almost 33% in the last 30 days. As of writing, AXS was trading at $14.48, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.19 billion. It has an all-time high of $165.37 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1234 (November 2020).
-
Avalanche (AVAX, -84%)
Launched in 2020, it is a layer one blockchain that serves as a platform for custom blockchain networks and decentralized applications. AVAX is down by over 84% year to date and almost 33% in the last 30 days. As of writing, AVAX was trading at $18.24, giving it a market capitalization of more than $5.16 billion. It has an all-time high of $146.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $2.79 (December 2020).
Updated on