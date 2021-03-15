Workers At Mobilize Launch The Mobilize Union

Workers at Mobilize – Organizing Platform used by Biden Campaign & Other Key Democratic Campaigns – Launch the Mobilize Union With the Communications Workers of America

Formal Recognition From Management

Workers at Mobilize have achieved formal recognition from management for their new union. The Mobilize Union is the first unit within EveryAction, which recently acquired Mobilize, to secure union representation. Mobilize is an organizing platform that provides Democratic campaigns and mission-driven organizations a centralized system for events, door-knocking and call and text voter outreach shifts. It has been used by major Democratic presidential campaigns, including the Biden, Harris, Buttigieg, Sanders, and Warren campaigns, in addition to the New York City Census and progressive organizations such as the Sunrise Movement, Working Families Party, Human Rights Campaign, NextGen America, and more.

“We [Mobilize workers] have been inspired by the wave of tech and campaign workers who have been organizing for better working conditions during the economic recession and COVID-19 pandemic. As workers building essential infrastructure for the progressive movement, we believe we’re living up to Mobilize’s values by democratically organizing ourselves into a union.” said Mime Čuvalo, a principal engineer at Mobilize.

Mobilize was recently acquired by EveryAction, a digital fundraising, advocacy and organizing tool for nonprofits. EveryAction is also behind NGP VAN, a voter database used nearly universally within Democratic politics and by many progressive advocacy organizations. The new union specifically represents Mobilize workers within EveryAction and includes workers from every department at Mobilize, from product engineers to sales representatives. Moving forward, the union will hold transparent contract negotiations that will ensure workers are protected and receive fair returns for their work.

Welcoming Mobilize Union

“We are glad to welcome the workers of the Mobilize Union as members of CWA Local 1101,” said CWA Local President Keith Purce, “As a member-driven and democratic union, our experience building and sustaining worker power is well suited to ensuring worker voice is represented within the tech industry.”

The Mobilize Union will provide a structure for workers to advocate for tangible changes at the company that ensure just working conditions, wages, benefits, and transparency.

“We commend management for their neutrality throughout the process and we are proud to be EveryAction’s first union. Our biggest hope is for other tech platforms to take note and allow workers to decide whether or not to form a union without threats, intimidation and other interference by management,” said Jared McDonald, a staff software engineer at Mobilize.