Our Life Plan has researched and revealed exactly how many years you need to work for in order to retire with £1million, whilst still enjoying a meal out every week and treating yourself. The research reveals how many years you need to save your disposable income for, in order to hit £1million in savings.
Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
London comes in fifth place, with just over 40 years of work needed to be able to save £1million. The average wage of individuals living in London is the fifth highest of all the countries researched, at £37,780.92, making it easier for Londoners to save their money. post expenses. In Bern you need to work for just under 30 years to be able to save £1million.
It is said that every investor can trace the majority of the gains they achieve throughout their life to just a few key investments. Warren Buffett may be best known for his investments in Coca-Cola and American Express, which have undoubtedly contributed significantly to his wealth creation over the years, but he is most significant Read More
Dr Alexander Lapa, Psychiatrist at Ocean Recovery Centre explains: “There is a lot of glamourisation of having a million pounds in popular culture. The human brain has something called neuroplasticity, put simply when you set a goal your brain will rewire and optimise itself in the pursuit of that goal.”
Best 10 Cities To Live In To Save £1Million The Quickest:
|Position
|City
|Country
|Average Retirement Age
|Average Life Expectancy
|Average retirement length
|Average yearly cost of living (£)
|Amount needed to retire (£)
|Years needed to save to make £1mill
|1
|Bern
|Switzerland
|65.7
|83.8
|18.1
|16,409.16
|297,005.80
|29.98
|2
|Washington
|United States
|67.2
|78.7
|11.5
|11,295.84
|129,902.16
|30.02
|3
|Sydney
|Australia
|64.8
|82.8
|18
|11,232.12
|202,178.16
|34.88
|4
|Luxembourg City
|Luxembourg
|60.9
|82.4
|21.5
|12,111.96
|260,407.14
|36.09
|5
|London
|United Kingdom
|64.15
|81.3
|17.15
|12,995.28
|222,869.05
|40.35
|6
|Oslo
|Norway
|65.1
|82.8
|17.7
|14,276.52
|252,694.40
|48.11
|7
|Toronto
|Canada
|64.75
|82
|17.25
|10,431.96
|179,951.31
|48.56
|8
|Copenhagen
|Denmark
|63.8
|81
|17.2
|13,875.24
|238,654.13
|52.88
|9
|Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|63.85
|81.9
|18.05
|12,181.68
|219,879.32
|54.30
|10
|Wellington
|New Zealand
|68.1
|81.8
|13.7
|10,409.76
|142,613.71
|54.72
London’s in the top 10 when it comes to saving a million pounds the quickest, but at the other end of the scale, residents in cities such as Ljubljana, Slovenia and Tallinn, Estonia will never be able to reach £1million just by saving their income after expenses. It will take employees in these cities over 200 years of working to become millionaires.
Ian Wright, founder of Our Life Plan said: “Just because your average salary is low does not mean this needs to be your only source of income.’’
Citizens in London, need to save for just under nine years in order to have a comfortable retirement
London comes in sixth place with the average retirement length of 17 years. The study shows employees need to work for just under 9 years needed to enjoy a comfortable retirement. The average amount a Londoner needs to enjoy retirement is £222,869.05, with the yearly cost of living at £12,995.28.
Best 10 Cities To Live In If You Want A Comfortable Retirement:
|Position
|City
|Country
|Average Retirement Age
|Average Life Expectancy
|Average retirement length
|Average yearly cost of living (£)
|Amount needed to retire (£)
|Years needed to save for retirement
|1
|Washington
|United States
|67.2
|78.7
|11.5
|11,295.84
|129,902.16
|3.90
|2
|Sydney
|Australia
|64.8
|82.8
|18
|11,232.12
|202,178.16
|7.05
|3
|Wellington
|New Zealand
|68.1
|81.8
|13.7
|10,409.76
|142,613.71
|7.80
|4
|Toronto
|Canada
|64.75
|82
|17.25
|10,431.96
|179,951.31
|8.74
|5
|Bern
|Switzerland
|65.7
|83.8
|18.1
|16,409.16
|297,005.80
|8.90
|6
|London
|United Kingdom
|64.15
|81.3
|17.15
|12,995.28
|222,869.05
|8.99
|7
|Luxembourg City
|Luxembourg
|60.9
|82.4
|21.5
|12,111.96
|260,407.14
|9.40
|8
|Tokyo
|Japan
|69.95
|84.2
|14.25
|11,994.12
|170,916.21
|10.75
|9
|Stockholm
|Sweden
|65.9
|82.6
|16.7
|12,063.36
|201,458.11
|11.29
|10
|Berlin
|Germany
|63.8
|81
|17.2
|10,743.96
|184,796.11
|11.39
You can find the full results to the study here, https://ourlifeplan.co.uk/how-long-millionaire/.