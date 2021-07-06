Prime London Buyer Demand Creeps Up In Q1

The latest Prime London Demand Index by leading lettings and estate agent, Benham and Reeves, has shown that homebuyer interest in London’s £2m+ market climbed 4% during the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the first three months of the year.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The index by Benham and Reeves analysed the ratio of homes listed for sale to those sold across the prime London market to identify where high-end homebuyer demand is at its highest, as well as how this demand has changed quarter to quarter.

Trident Fund LP June 2021 Performance Update Trident Fund LP's performance update for the month ended June 30, 2021. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Trident Fund Performance Update The Trident Fund LP returned -0.1 percent in June, and the fund is +3.7 percent net for 2021. Despite a sharp Fed about-face that shocked global markets, Trident was nimble enough to Read More

£2M+ Prime London Market

The pandemic continues to have a clear impact on homebuyer demand at the top end of the London market, with Wandsworth (+25%), Hampstead (+12%), Highgate (+9%) and Islington (+9%) all seeing some of the largest increases in demand on a quarter to quarter basis.

At 51%, Wandsworth is also home to the highest level of current homebuyer demand for homes valued at £2m and above, with Wimbledon (50%), Barnes (46%), Chiswick (45%) and Putney (44%) also home to some of the highest levels of demand across the prime London market.

£10M+ Super-Prime Market

Across London’s very top tier of the property market, demand has remained flat at 8% between the first and second quarters of this year.

However, having seen no homes sold at this price threshold during Q1, Fulham (+50%), Hampstead (+24%) and Regents Park (8%) have seen some of the largest uplifts in demand during the second quarter of this year.

This increased rate of demand also makes Fulham and Hampstead the hottest spots within the capital’s super-prime market for current homebuyer demand, with Holland Park (21%) also ranking within the top three.

Director of Benham and Reeves, Marc von Grundherr, commented:

“Ongoing travel restrictions are continuing to prove problematic for many high-end, foreign homebuyers with their eye on a London property purchase. However, we are starting to see demand return to the top end of the London market as the year goes on.

This slow but steady return to form is one that we can expect to see continue throughout the second half of this year and this momentum certainly won’t be dampened as a result of the staggered stamp duty holiday deadlines.”

Table shows current homebuyer demand and quarterly change for London homes priced £2m and above - sorted by the largest quarterly change

Area Prime category June 2021 - Q2 Q Change Wandsworth Prime SW London 51% 25% Wimbledon Prime SW London 50% 6% Barnes Prime SW London 46% 4% Chiswick Prime SW London 45% 5% Putney Prime SW London 44% 7% Richmond Prime SW London 41% 0% Clapham Prime SW London 41% 7% Highgate Prime NW London 39% 9% Islington Prime N London 38% 9% Notting Hill Prime C London 30% 7% Fulham Prime SW London 28% 8% Holland Park Prime C London 25% 4% Hampstead Garden Suburb Prime NW London 19% 12% Kensington Prime C London 16% 0% Chelsea Prime C London 16% 2% Wapping Prime E London 15% 7% Belgravia Prime C London 14% 2% Victoria Prime C London 14% 1% St John’s Wood Prime C London 14% 3% Maida Vale Prime C London 13% -3% Pimlico Prime C London 13% -1% Battersea Prime SW London 13% -1% Knightsbridge Prime C London 12% -2% Regents Park Prime C London 8% 2% Mayfair Prime C London 7% -1% Canary Wharf Prime E London 6% 0% Marylebone Prime C London 5% 0% Fitzrovia Prime C London 4% -1% Overall 24% 4%

Table shows current homebuyer demand and quarterly change for London homes priced £10m and above - sorted by the largest quarterly change

Area Prime category June 2021 - Q2 Q Change Fulham Prime SW London 50% 50% Hampstead Garden Suburb Prime NW London 24% 24% Regents Park Prime C London 8% 8% Belgravia Prime C London 10% 4% St John’s Wood Prime C London 7% 3% Victoria Prime C London 10% 3% Marylebone Prime C London 3% 3% Fitzrovia Prime C London 0% 0% Mayfair Prime C London 0% 0% Maida Vale Prime C London 0% 0% Pimlico Prime C London 0% 0% Highgate Prime NW London 0% 0% Battersea Prime SW London 0% 0% Wimbledon Prime SW London 0% 0% Knightsbridge Prime C London 6% -2% Kensington Prime C London 10% -4% Chelsea Prime C London 9% -4% Holland Park Prime C London 21% -5% Notting Hill Prime C London 9% -13% Putney Prime SW London 0% -50% Overall 8% 0%