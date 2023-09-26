Data Reveals The States Spending Most On Gambling

Residents of Maryland are the nation’s biggest gamblers averaging a monthly $135 spend per capita

A new study by Casino Arabi has revealed the states whose residents spend the most on sports betting and lotteries.

The States Spending Most On Gambling

The research analyzed data regarding monthly lottery sales, and the total money wagered monthly on sports betting in each state to establish America’s biggest gambling state, outside of casinos.

Maryland

Maryland is the state gambling the most money. A $345 million monthly sports gambling spend alongside $488 million in monthly lottery sales means that the average Marylander spends $135 per month on gambling and lotteries. This figure is 82% higher than the national state average of $74.20, and equates to $1,620 a year.

New Jersey

Nearby New Jersey is the state with the second highest gambling expenditure. A gambling spend of $860 million combined with $300 million in lottery sales makes for a total monthly spend for the state of $1.16 billion. This means the average resident spends $125.20 monthly. This is a yearly spend of $1,500, 67.8% higher than the national state average.

New York

New York comes in third place with residents here spending a combined monthly $1.5 billion on sports gambling and lotteries. Per capita, this means New Yorkers spend $118.20 monthly, or $1,418 yearly, at 59.2% over the national state average.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island has the fourth-highest gambling expenditure per capita. An average statewide monthly spend of $118.5 million equates to $108 per head every month. This means Rhode Islanders spend 46% over the nationwide per-head average.

Massachusetts

Residents of Massachusetts come in as the fifth biggest gamblers. A monthly statewide gambling and lottery expenditure of $736 million makes for a per capita spending each month of $104.70. This comes in 41% over the national average figure and rounds out states whose average monthly gambling spend is more than $100 per capita.

State Monthly Gambling Spend ($) Monthly Lottery Sales ($) Total Monthly Spend ($) Monthly Spend/ Capita ($) Maryland 345,000,229.67 487,799,166.7 832,799,396.33 135.1 New Jersey 859,889,159.00 302,845,833.3 1,162,734,992.33 125.2 New York 1,525,172,091.50 862,956,666.7 2,388,128,758.17 118.2 Rhode Island 39,817,378.83 78,710,833.3 118,528,212.17 108.0 Massachusetts 328,228,804.33 408,070,833.3 736,299,637.67 104.7 Kansas 159,635,482.50 123,369,166.7 283,004,649.17 96.3 Ohio 637,459,689.00 469,082,500.0 1,106,542,189.00 93.8 Arizona 537,648,465.17 114,030,833.3 651,679,298.50 91.1 New Hampshire 74,013,770.83 46,368,333.3 120,382,104.17 87.4 Colorado 430,080,812.17 68,906,666.7 498,987,478.83 86.4

Kansas, Ohio, and Arizona

Residents in Kansas, Ohio, and Arizona spend the sixth, seventh, and eighth most money on gambling and lotteries respectively. All three have per capita monthly spending figures between $90 and £100.

New Hampshire and Colorado

New Hampshire and Colorado are the ninth and tenth biggest gambling states with residents of both spending just above $85 per head each month.