In an effort to reduce slave labor in China, North Korea and throughout Africa, the United Nations has crafted the, “Slavery Elimination/Reduction Policy Statement.” It sets up a series of guidelines for nation-states throughout the world to eliminate slavery, except in the case where the products produced are highly coveted by Western Caucasian elite or designed for inner city youth and hip hop culture.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The Legality Of Some Slave Labor Questioned, But Not All

UN Secretary General, António Guterres said, “Something is better than nothing, I suppose; and based on China’s excellent history of upholding international agreements and their concern for the inalienable rights of all, we expect this initiative to work swimmingly. That is, unless your a Muslim in China and your sweatshop makes clothes for the rich.

Exit Rich with Seiler Tucker’s Michelle Seiler Tucker ValueWalk's Raul Panganiban interviews Michelle Seiler Tucker, Founder and President of Seiler Tucker, and discusses why business owners should think about their exit, the 6 ps, and the ST GPS Exit model. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more The following is a computer generated transcript and may contain some errors. Interview with Seiler Read More

Nike CEO, John Donahoe lauded the agreement saying, “this is a tremendous step forward for the rights of all workers and a eventually we’ll care about the really really poor, but not for now.”

This post first appeared on The Stonk Market

Disclaimer: This is a satirical article.