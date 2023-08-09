The States With The Most And Least Vacant Housing

Maine is the state with the most vacant housing, with an average home vacancy rate of 23.9% between the years of 2011 and 2021

Alaska and Vermont take second and third, respectively

California comes in with the lowest vacancy rate

New research has revealed the states with the most vacant housing, with Maine coming out on top.

The study by real estate website LAHomes looked at data from the US Census Bureau Population Survey and collected the latest results available to see which state housing vacancies were highest on average.

The States With The Most Vacant Housing

Maine

It found that Maine has a higher percentage of vacant housing units than any other state, with 23.9% on average between 2011 and 2021. 2013 was the year in that period where vacancies were highest with 26.6%, and they were lowest in 2020 with 22.5%.

Alaska

Coming in second place is the state of Alaska, which comes in with an average vacancy rate of 21.4%. Vacancies were joint highest in 2012 and 2013, with a vacancy rate of 23.3% for both years, and they were lowest in 2021 with 17.9%.

Vermont

Following close behind in third place is the state of Vermont, with an average vacancy rate of 21.3%. Vacant housing was highest in 2014 and 2015, with both having a percentage of 23%, and it was lowest in 2020, with a vacancy rate of 18.9%.

Florida

Fourth place goes to the state of Florida, the most populated state on the list. Florida comes in with an average vacancy rate of 20.5%. Vacancies were highest in 2012, with a rate of 23.8, and they were lowest in 2020, with a rate of 16%.

West Virginia

Rounding out the top five is the state of West Virginia, which has an average vacancy rate of 17.7% in the study. 2010 was the year where vacancies were highest, with 21.7%, and they were lowest in 2020 and 2021, with both years having vacancy rates of 14.4%.

Top ten states with the highest percentage of vacant housing units

Rank State Average vacancy rate (%) between 2011 and 2021 1 Maine 23.9 2 Alaska 21.4 3 Vermont 21.3 4 Florida 20.5 5 West Virginia 17.7 6 Delaware 17.6 7 Alabama 17.22 8 New Hampshire 17.17 9 Hawaii 16.9 10 Arizona 16.7 — US Average 12.6

The States With The Least Vacant Housing

California

California, the most populated US state, comes in last place out of all states. It has the lowest percentage of vacant housing, with 8.5% on average. Vacancies were lowest in 2020, with just a 7% vacancy rate, and highest in 2011, with a vacancy rate of 10.1%.

Washington

Washington is the state with the second lowest percentage of vacant housing units, with just 8.7% on average between 2011 and 2021. Vacancies were lowest in 2020, with a rate of 6.8%, and they were highest in 2011, with a rate of 10.1%.

Iowa

Iowa takes third for the lowest vacancy rates, with an average vacancy rate of 9.5%. Vacancies were lowest in 2019, which saw a vacancy rate of 9.0%, and they were highest in 2017, which had a rate of 10.1%.

Connecticut

Connecticut follows in a joint fourth place, with an average vacancy rate of 9.91%. 2021 saw the lowest percentage of vacancies, with 7.8%, whereas they were highest in 2011, with 11% of homes being vacant.

Ohio

Ohio also takes fourth place, with a vacancy rate at 9.91%. 2020 saw the lowest percentage of vacancies, with 8.0%, and 2011 saw the highest, with 13%.

Nebraska

The top five rounds out with Nebraska, which has an average vacancy rate of 10.02%. Vacancies in the state were lowest in 2020, with a percentage of 7.9%, and they were highest in 2016, with a percentage of 15.2%.

Top ten states with the lowest percentage of vacant housing units

Rank State Average vacancy rate (%) between 2011 and 2021 1 California 8.5 2 Washington 8.7 3 Iowa 9.5 =4 Connecticut 9.91 =4 Ohio 9.91 5 Nebraska 10.02 6 Oregon 10.03 7 Illinois 10.1 8 Colorado 10.3 9 Minnesota 10.6 10 Utah 10.7 US US Average 12.6

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for LAHomes said: “While it is a pattern in most states that vacancy rates have been lower in recent years, not all states have any strong trends to analyze in the 2010s, with vacancy rates fluctuating all throughout this 10-year period.

There are plenty of reasons for fluctuating vacancy rates, with things like changing house prices, the relocation of businesses, and the cost of upkeeping property all affecting the demand for housing in certain states.”