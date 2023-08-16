The States Most Interested In AI App Usage

By Anna Peel
Published on
AI enthusiasm BullFrog AI making AI more accessible Investing In AI Elevators Technology Stock Rally
(Free Video) The 2 Secrets To Finding Small-Cap, Hidden Gem Stock Opportunities To Dramatically Grow Your Portfolio Going Into Q4 .

  • GoTo took a deep dive into AI, creating an intensive report on the use of AI in the US, and the states which are most interested in app usage.
  • California is the frontrunner in AI interest, with a remarkable 5189.6 out of 10,000 residents regularly searching for AI apps.
  • Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey are also among the most active searchers of AI apps.

Since the launch of artificial intelligence (AI), industries around the world have witnessed significant advancements and changes in their workflows. Adobe’s recent release of the Photoshop Beta app in May 2023 is just one example of how companies are integrating artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency in tasks.

AI has become a major component across various industries and sectors, changing the way we think and work. But which US states are most interested in AI?

A new report by GoTo reveals the states most curious about AI adoption by analyzing Google search data for terms related to chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google Bard2. This analysis found the US states that have the highest interest in artificial intelligence.

More Than 50% Of Californians Are Regularly Searching For AI Apps

It’s not going to come as a surprise that California is a leading state for artificial intelligence, having over 20 million searches for AI software since May 2022. California is not only home to some of the world’s leading AI companies, including Google, Apple and Facebook but additionally, is home to prestigious institutions like Stanford University and the University of California, which have all made significant contributions to the field of AI.

Massachusetts ranked second among Google searches for AI apps such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, with 4840.1 out of 10,000 residents searching for AI apps regularly.

GoTo also analyzed data from Stanford’s Artificial Intelligence Index Report3 which revealed the number of AI job postings in the United States in 2022. The data found California ranked number one, with 142,154 postings, followed by Texas (66,624) and New York (43,899).

Ranks

State

AI Searches 12 months

AI Users per 10,000

Job Posting

1

California

20,195,760

5189.6

142154

2

Massachusetts

3,375,600

4840.1

34603

3

New York

9,094,560

4664.6

43899

4

New Jersey

4,112,880

4443.7

23447

5

Washington

3,435,120

4386.7

31284

6

Virginia

3,392,640

3895.2

34221

7

Maryland

2,296,200

3730.8

16769

8

Utah

1,273,440

3720.8

6885

9

Oregon

1,542,720

3652.3

10811

10

Connecticut

1,280,400

3528.2

8960

11

Illinois

4,132,080

3311.6

31569

12

Rhode Island

355,680

3261.7

2965

13

Colorado

1,899,600

3236.9

20421

14

Georgia

3,368,160

3051.5

26620

15

Texas

9,269,520

3039.2

66624

16

New Hampshire

423,960

3021.9

2719

17

Delaware

297,720

2884.9

3503

18

Vermont

185,280

2863.0

1571

19

Nevada

895,440

2790.3

6813

20

Florida

6,284,040

2773.0

33585

21

Minnesota

1,546,320

2702.0

11808

22

Pennsylvania

3,402,480

2631.1

20397

23

North Carolina

2,801,160

2586.0

23854

24

Hawaii

368,880

2573.8

2550

25

Arizona

1,916,760

2571.6

19514

26

Michigan

2,313,720

2306.6

25366

27

Indiana

1,527,480

2229.1

9247

28

Alaska

160,320

2187.2

970

29

Wisconsin

1,275,120

2159.4

8879

30

Maine

300,480

2156.4

2227

31

Nebraska

423,120

2145.3

4032

32

Idaho

423,000

2143.1

6109

33

Missouri

1,288,080

2082.2

10990

34

Kansas

609,360

2075.2

7683

35

North Dakota

156,240

2001.6

1227

36

Ohio

2,335,440

1988.0

19208

37

Wyoming

114,240

1958.6

769

38

Montana

215,880

1894.5

833

39

Iowa

605,280

1889.5

5670

40

Tennessee

1,294,680

1814.7

11173

41

Oklahoma

728,280

1798.9

5719

42

New Mexico

362,760

1719.2

3357

43

Alabama

874,440

1715.0

7866

44

South Dakota

156,240

1691.9

2195

45

South Carolina

896,880

1669.5

4928

46

Kentucky

733,320

1623.1

4536

47

West Virginia

255,960

1450.4

887

48

Arkansas

435,120

1420.5

7247

49

Louisiana

618,360

1358.0

4806

50

Mississippi

353,760

1207.2

2548

The States Least Interested In AI According To Population Revealed:

Mississippi ranked bottom in the US for AI interest, with only 1207.2 residents out of 10,000 searching for chatbots. In 2022, only 2,548 AI job postings were created in Mississippi, among some of the lowest in the country.

Louisiana (1358), Arkansas (1420.5), West Virginia (1450.4), and Kentucky (1623.1) round off the top five states, that have the lowest curiosity when it comes to AI out of 10,000 residents.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

Related Articles

Apartment Rent Fastest-Rising Rents

These 20 Markets Have The Fastest-Rising Rents In The Country. Do You Live In One Of Them?

Instagram

A Fifth Of Young Investors Get Ideas From Instagram

Mobile DevOps: The Future of Digital Transformation

Signed Up For World ID

24,855 Users Have Signed Up For World ID In The Past Five Days

Signup to ValueWalk!

Get the latest posts on what's happening in the hedge fund and investing world sent straight to your inbox! 
This is information you won't get anywhere else!