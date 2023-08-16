The States Most Interested In AI App Usage

GoTo took a deep dive into AI, creating an intensive report on the use of AI in the US, and the states which are most interested in app usage.

California is the frontrunner in AI interest, with a remarkable 5189.6 out of 10,000 residents regularly searching for AI apps.

Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey are also among the most active searchers of AI apps.

Since the launch of artificial intelligence (AI), industries around the world have witnessed significant advancements and changes in their workflows. Adobe’s recent release of the Photoshop Beta app in May 2023 is just one example of how companies are integrating artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency in tasks.

AI has become a major component across various industries and sectors, changing the way we think and work. But which US states are most interested in AI?

A new report by GoTo reveals the states most curious about AI adoption by analyzing Google search data for terms related to chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google Bard2. This analysis found the US states that have the highest interest in artificial intelligence.

More Than 50% Of Californians Are Regularly Searching For AI Apps

It’s not going to come as a surprise that California is a leading state for artificial intelligence, having over 20 million searches for AI software since May 2022. California is not only home to some of the world’s leading AI companies, including Google, Apple and Facebook but additionally, is home to prestigious institutions like Stanford University and the University of California, which have all made significant contributions to the field of AI.

Massachusetts ranked second among Google searches for AI apps such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, with 4840.1 out of 10,000 residents searching for AI apps regularly.

GoTo also analyzed data from Stanford’s Artificial Intelligence Index Report3 which revealed the number of AI job postings in the United States in 2022. The data found California ranked number one, with 142,154 postings, followed by Texas (66,624) and New York (43,899).

Ranks State AI Searches 12 months AI Users per 10,000 Job Posting 1 California 20,195,760 5189.6 142154 2 Massachusetts 3,375,600 4840.1 34603 3 New York 9,094,560 4664.6 43899 4 New Jersey 4,112,880 4443.7 23447 5 Washington 3,435,120 4386.7 31284 6 Virginia 3,392,640 3895.2 34221 7 Maryland 2,296,200 3730.8 16769 8 Utah 1,273,440 3720.8 6885 9 Oregon 1,542,720 3652.3 10811 10 Connecticut 1,280,400 3528.2 8960 11 Illinois 4,132,080 3311.6 31569 12 Rhode Island 355,680 3261.7 2965 13 Colorado 1,899,600 3236.9 20421 14 Georgia 3,368,160 3051.5 26620 15 Texas 9,269,520 3039.2 66624 16 New Hampshire 423,960 3021.9 2719 17 Delaware 297,720 2884.9 3503 18 Vermont 185,280 2863.0 1571 19 Nevada 895,440 2790.3 6813 20 Florida 6,284,040 2773.0 33585 21 Minnesota 1,546,320 2702.0 11808 22 Pennsylvania 3,402,480 2631.1 20397 23 North Carolina 2,801,160 2586.0 23854 24 Hawaii 368,880 2573.8 2550 25 Arizona 1,916,760 2571.6 19514 26 Michigan 2,313,720 2306.6 25366 27 Indiana 1,527,480 2229.1 9247 28 Alaska 160,320 2187.2 970 29 Wisconsin 1,275,120 2159.4 8879 30 Maine 300,480 2156.4 2227 31 Nebraska 423,120 2145.3 4032 32 Idaho 423,000 2143.1 6109 33 Missouri 1,288,080 2082.2 10990 34 Kansas 609,360 2075.2 7683 35 North Dakota 156,240 2001.6 1227 36 Ohio 2,335,440 1988.0 19208 37 Wyoming 114,240 1958.6 769 38 Montana 215,880 1894.5 833 39 Iowa 605,280 1889.5 5670 40 Tennessee 1,294,680 1814.7 11173 41 Oklahoma 728,280 1798.9 5719 42 New Mexico 362,760 1719.2 3357 43 Alabama 874,440 1715.0 7866 44 South Dakota 156,240 1691.9 2195 45 South Carolina 896,880 1669.5 4928 46 Kentucky 733,320 1623.1 4536 47 West Virginia 255,960 1450.4 887 48 Arkansas 435,120 1420.5 7247 49 Louisiana 618,360 1358.0 4806 50 Mississippi 353,760 1207.2 2548

The States Least Interested In AI According To Population Revealed:

Mississippi ranked bottom in the US for AI interest, with only 1207.2 residents out of 10,000 searching for chatbots. In 2022, only 2,548 AI job postings were created in Mississippi, among some of the lowest in the country.

Louisiana (1358), Arkansas (1420.5), West Virginia (1450.4), and Kentucky (1623.1) round off the top five states, that have the lowest curiosity when it comes to AI out of 10,000 residents.