The States Most Interested In AI App Usage

- GoTo took a deep dive into AI, creating an intensive report on the use of AI in the US, and the states which are most interested in app usage.
- California is the frontrunner in AI interest, with a remarkable 5189.6 out of 10,000 residents regularly searching for AI apps.
- Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey are also among the most active searchers of AI apps.
Since the launch of artificial intelligence (AI), industries around the world have witnessed significant advancements and changes in their workflows. Adobe’s recent release of the Photoshop Beta app in May 2023 is just one example of how companies are integrating artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency in tasks.
AI has become a major component across various industries and sectors, changing the way we think and work. But which US states are most interested in AI?
A new report by GoTo reveals the states most curious about AI adoption by analyzing Google search data for terms related to chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google Bard2. This analysis found the US states that have the highest interest in artificial intelligence.
More Than 50% Of Californians Are Regularly Searching For AI Apps
It’s not going to come as a surprise that California is a leading state for artificial intelligence, having over 20 million searches for AI software since May 2022. California is not only home to some of the world’s leading AI companies, including Google, Apple and Facebook but additionally, is home to prestigious institutions like Stanford University and the University of California, which have all made significant contributions to the field of AI.
Massachusetts ranked second among Google searches for AI apps such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, with 4840.1 out of 10,000 residents searching for AI apps regularly.
GoTo also analyzed data from Stanford’s Artificial Intelligence Index Report3 which revealed the number of AI job postings in the United States in 2022. The data found California ranked number one, with 142,154 postings, followed by Texas (66,624) and New York (43,899).
|
Ranks
|
State
|
AI Searches 12 months
|
AI Users per 10,000
|
Job Posting
|
1
|
California
|
20,195,760
|
5189.6
|
142154
|
2
|
Massachusetts
|
3,375,600
|
4840.1
|
34603
|
3
|
New York
|
9,094,560
|
4664.6
|
43899
|
4
|
New Jersey
|
4,112,880
|
4443.7
|
23447
|
5
|
Washington
|
3,435,120
|
4386.7
|
31284
|
6
|
Virginia
|
3,392,640
|
3895.2
|
34221
|
7
|
Maryland
|
2,296,200
|
3730.8
|
16769
|
8
|
Utah
|
1,273,440
|
3720.8
|
6885
|
9
|
Oregon
|
1,542,720
|
3652.3
|
10811
|
10
|
Connecticut
|
1,280,400
|
3528.2
|
8960
|
11
|
Illinois
|
4,132,080
|
3311.6
|
31569
|
12
|
Rhode Island
|
355,680
|
3261.7
|
2965
|
13
|
Colorado
|
1,899,600
|
3236.9
|
20421
|
14
|
Georgia
|
3,368,160
|
3051.5
|
26620
|
15
|
Texas
|
9,269,520
|
3039.2
|
66624
|
16
|
New Hampshire
|
423,960
|
3021.9
|
2719
|
17
|
Delaware
|
297,720
|
2884.9
|
3503
|
18
|
Vermont
|
185,280
|
2863.0
|
1571
|
19
|
Nevada
|
895,440
|
2790.3
|
6813
|
20
|
Florida
|
6,284,040
|
2773.0
|
33585
|
21
|
Minnesota
|
1,546,320
|
2702.0
|
11808
|
22
|
Pennsylvania
|
3,402,480
|
2631.1
|
20397
|
23
|
North Carolina
|
2,801,160
|
2586.0
|
23854
|
24
|
Hawaii
|
368,880
|
2573.8
|
2550
|
25
|
Arizona
|
1,916,760
|
2571.6
|
19514
|
26
|
Michigan
|
2,313,720
|
2306.6
|
25366
|
27
|
Indiana
|
1,527,480
|
2229.1
|
9247
|
28
|
Alaska
|
160,320
|
2187.2
|
970
|
29
|
Wisconsin
|
1,275,120
|
2159.4
|
8879
|
30
|
Maine
|
300,480
|
2156.4
|
2227
|
31
|
Nebraska
|
423,120
|
2145.3
|
4032
|
32
|
Idaho
|
423,000
|
2143.1
|
6109
|
33
|
Missouri
|
1,288,080
|
2082.2
|
10990
|
34
|
Kansas
|
609,360
|
2075.2
|
7683
|
35
|
North Dakota
|
156,240
|
2001.6
|
1227
|
36
|
Ohio
|
2,335,440
|
1988.0
|
19208
|
37
|
Wyoming
|
114,240
|
1958.6
|
769
|
38
|
Montana
|
215,880
|
1894.5
|
833
|
39
|
Iowa
|
605,280
|
1889.5
|
5670
|
40
|
Tennessee
|
1,294,680
|
1814.7
|
11173
|
41
|
Oklahoma
|
728,280
|
1798.9
|
5719
|
42
|
New Mexico
|
362,760
|
1719.2
|
3357
|
43
|
Alabama
|
874,440
|
1715.0
|
7866
|
44
|
South Dakota
|
156,240
|
1691.9
|
2195
|
45
|
South Carolina
|
896,880
|
1669.5
|
4928
|
46
|
Kentucky
|
733,320
|
1623.1
|
4536
|
47
|
West Virginia
|
255,960
|
1450.4
|
887
|
48
|
Arkansas
|
435,120
|
1420.5
|
7247
|
49
|
Louisiana
|
618,360
|
1358.0
|
4806
|
50
|
Mississippi
|
353,760
|
1207.2
|
2548
The States Least Interested In AI According To Population Revealed:
Mississippi ranked bottom in the US for AI interest, with only 1207.2 residents out of 10,000 searching for chatbots. In 2022, only 2,548 AI job postings were created in Mississippi, among some of the lowest in the country.
Louisiana (1358), Arkansas (1420.5), West Virginia (1450.4), and Kentucky (1623.1) round off the top five states, that have the lowest curiosity when it comes to AI out of 10,000 residents.
