The Housing Market Appears To Be In The Midst Of A Hard Landing

Every Stock For Itself

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) this week joined Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and other companies in winding down its hiring plans. Apple is also scaling back some of its spending plans due to the current economic environment. This news from Apple caused the stock market to have an abrupt reversal on Monday. The bottom line is the second quarter announcement season is now underway, so it will be every stock for itself in the upcoming weeks.