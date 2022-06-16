When Will Be The Right Time To Buy Apple Shares?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) share price rout continues. Is now the right time to buy with the company entering the BNPL space?

Axel Rudolph, Market Analyst at IG comments on when the right time will be to buy this tech stock:

“At last week’s Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) the company announced amidst its usual bevy of changes and updates to its hardware and software that it plans on entering the “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) financial space. Apple has, of course, been a consumer finance company for many years, thanks to its widely used ‘Apple Pay’ service and the launch of a branded credit card in recent years. However, while it has built up sufficient scale as to matter in the consumer financial technology market, it’s not considered a fintech company per se, not yet anyway.

With Apple’s announcement of a new service called ‘Apple Pay Later’ this may soon change, though. The service will allow consumers to make online or mobile purchases split into four payments over six weeks at the millions of US retailers that already accept Apple Pay. The new feature is expected to boost Apple Pay usage and is anticipated to lead to an ever-growing financial relationship with Apple users. Unlike most financial firms which provide "buy now, pay later" services and which use third-party credit reports to judge whether they wish to offer credit to new and existing customers, the iPhone maker will be keeping these in-house. By performing credit checks in-house and using data that it directly manages, Apple is on its way to becoming a lender in its own right. This is a step up from deferring to a third-party firm such as Goldman Sachs with whom it partnered for the creation of the ‘Apple Card’.

Where's Next For The Apple Share Price?

Axel explains:

“Despite the potentially very profitable BNPL venture, Apple’s share price seems to be mirroring that of the S&P 500 but in a worse way, having declined by close to 28% year-to-date, whereas the S&P 500, although trading in bear market territory, is down around 21%. The higher-than-expected year-on-year (YoY) US inflation data release of 8.6%, a 40-year high, last Friday made both the Apple share price and S&P 500 keel over after a brief two-week period of risk-on sentiment.

For the Apple share price, a drop and daily chart close below this week’s low at $131.46 would confirm the resumption of its bear trend with the $127.56 to $125.21 zone being targeted. It consists of the October 2020 and March 2021 highs and the January 2021 low. Another potential downside target area is made up of the 50% retracement of the 2020-to-2022 bull market and the March 2021 low at $117.60 to $115.28.

Provided that the $131.46 current June low isn’t slipped through, unlikely as it seems at the moment, a minor retracement to the upside may take shape with the 12 May low at $138.82 representing the first upside target and the 7 June low at $143.81 another one. For a bottom to be formed, a rise and daily chart close above the current June high at $151.71 would need to ensue, the chance looks very low at present."

About IG

Established in 1974, IG is a global leader providing trading and investment opportunities to people worldwide. IG analysts report every day on the latest changes in the ﬁnancial markets, providing timely fundamental, economic, and technical analysis and a close examination of promising chart formations with live currency quotes. IG also provides analysis of market moves, explaining economic, political, and technical factors driving the market.

About Axel:

Axel Rudolph is a Market Analyst at IG and a multiple award-winning cross-asset technical analyst, having over the last decade been ranked in the top 3 in the international FX Euromoney Survey and winning it in 2014 and in 2019. Axel has also been a lecturer in technical analysis at several London universities for over two decades and the Vice-Chairman Europe on the board of the International Federation of Technical Analysts (IFTA).