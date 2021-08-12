Ron DeSantis: “Florida Isn’t Getting COVID Fast Enough.”

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida seems to be handling Florida becoming a COVID epicenter well. He thinks Floridians are actually not getting COVID fast enough and is looking for new revolutionary ways to continue to spread COVID in Florida.

Disclaimer: This is a satirical article.

Ron DeSantis' New Ideas For Getting COVID

“Mandatory coughing on others, no masks in school, making ads calling the vaccinated gay” are just a few ideas Ron has come up with in the past week.

“Only Libtards get COVID, I don’t care, it’s a fact, science, we need to spread COVID to get these liberals the hell out of Florida” DeSantis added.

Dr. Fauci responded to these wild claims on Twitter calling DeSantis “The dunce of a century.”

This post first appeared on The Stonk Market

