A new study by CIA Landlord reveals that Reykjavik is the best city to raise a family in.

When moving to another city to raise a family, there are a number of aspects you need to take into consideration. From finance and childcare to attractions and general health, choosing the right city plays a vital role in the upbringing of your family.

CIA Landlord have looked into the best cities to raise a family, analysing the cost of rent, childcare and cost of bills alongside the number of schools, attractions, quality of life and pollution.

Reykjavik Ranks First as the Best Global City to Raise a Family

For families who are looking for the best cities to locate to, Reykjavik in Iceland ranks first. Our study looked at the quality of life, crime rate index, number of outdoor activities, number of local schools, cost of monthly childcare and cost of monthly rent.

Reykjavik ranks highly for quality of life with a score of 178. This followed with a high number of outdoor activities, and low crime rate makes it the perfect city to raise a family.

Lisbon follows Reykjavik in second place, boasting 480 outdoor activities, low crime rate levels and affordable monthly rental and bill costs at £1,200 for a three bedroom apartment in the city centre.

If the choice of schools is an important consideration for you, Ottawa has 143 within the city, 17 more than second highest Wellington.

Below shows the top 20 global cities to raise a family in:

Rank City Quality of life Crime rate No. of attractions No. of outdoor activities No. of local schools Pollution index Rent of 3 bedroom apartment (£) Cost of childcare per month (£) Cost of monthly bills (£) 1 Reykjavík 178.02 22.53 133 314 36 15.49 1,777.00 202.43 71.91 2 Lisbon 152 28 722 480 24 35.41 1,310.21 359.9 96.05 3 Wellington 198.99 28.35 220 81 126 13.66 1,724.81 540.53 86.86 4 Tallinn 167.57 22.88 301 77 65 22.54 777.88 235.96 156.24 5 Helsinki 177.49 25.57 337 113 38 13.34 1,637.02 283.79 77.23 6 Ottawa 172.53 25.78 280 87 143 21.68 1,534.19 674.05 81.42 7 Ljubljana 164.11 21.4 187 121 47 23.21 960.03 318.18 188.83 8 Vienna 185.8 25.25 854 133 13 17.76 1,329.79 216.9 171.86 9 Tokyo 157 23 6,402 387 43 43.01 2,124.25 544.47 150.08 10 Canberra 201.64 22.14 223 48 87 13.89 1,727.48 951.01 133.62 11 Budapest 124.29 35.88 620 204 15 54.15 702.48 257.09 117.69 12 Athens 120.51 52.57 421 251 19 57.16 613.04 339.69 121.46 13 Oslo 161.71 34.74 383 91 45 23.96 1,696.89 274.42 106.47 14 Santiago 101.44 55.41 512 393 16 69.84 647.08 273.06 113.44 15 Bratislava 145.33 30.76 287 64 12 40.90 920.01 384.96 160.74 16 Madrid 147.93 29.91 1011 130 47 52.92 1,399.76 376.65 119.71 17 Stockholm 155.09 45.03 341 10 13 19.81 1,705.57 105.32 64.71 18 Warsaw 129 26 499 84 21 59.95 1,115.66 284.79 139.66

You can view the full study here: https://www.cia-landlords.co.uk/landlord-news-advice/the-healthiest-cities-to-raise-a-family/