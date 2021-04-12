Office Workers’ Collaboration Increase During Covid-19

Jacob Wolinsky
-
0
Office Workers’ Collaboration Increase During Covid-19

56% of office workers said there has been more collaboration during Covid-19

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF

Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Henry Singleton eBook

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

More Collaboration And Communication During Covid-19

Business advice website Expert Market have conducted brand new research on workplace and client communication throughout the pandemic, whereby 74% of white-collar companies were working remotely. They surveyed 100 small businesses on how they communicated with clients/ customers and colleagues through this time, and how their business has adapted. They found:

Deprival Super-Reaction Syndrome And Value Investing

Howard Marks oaktree capital value investing value investors valuation metrics famous investors PE ratio PB ratio EV/EBITDA PEG ratioDeprival Super-Reaction Syndrome And Investing. Part four of a short series on Charlie Munger’s Human Misjudgment Revisited. Charlie Munger On Avoiding Anchoring Bias Charlie Munger On The Power Of Prices The Munger Series - Learning . . . SORRY! This content is exclusively for paying members. SIGN UP HERE If you are subscribed and having an Read More


  • 56% said there has been more collaboration during Covid-19
  • 53% said they have received weekly updates from their company, 27% daily
  • Email (73%) Zoom (66%), and Slack (60%) were the most common ways to stay in touch with colleagues
  • When it comes to communicating with customers and clients, video calls and email took the equal top spot at 74%, followed by telephones at 50%.
  • 79% of companies increased the number of digital communication channels used in their business, compared to 18% that didn’t
  • 90% of companies saw a positive impact from remote working such as greater engagement and happiness levels

Quotes

“We now offer video and phone call meetings to all of our clients. Previously, all meetings were held in the office. We have found that clients, and us, prefer this digital form of communication because of the flexibility and comfort it provides. I think our clients appreciate the ability to discuss their legal issues from the comfort of their own homes, as these conversations can sometimes create stress.” Said Jonathan Cohen.

Similarly, Max Babych of software company commented: “At first it was chaotic, but soon enough we got used to it and now we're as productive as ever. We started using time trackers, productivity software, and became much more reliant on Cloud technology.”

Dima Suponau, who works for a customer call center platform, commented on how the team adapted to remote working: “We were forced to use more digital communication tools than ever before. We used to manage a lot of issues face-to-face, but we switched to Zoom, Slack, and email back-and-forth. We also implemented a time management tool that helps us see who owns which tasks and what the deadlines are.”

Remote Working And Communication

Previous article Whitney Tilson: The Consequences Of Sleep Deprivation
Jacob Wolinsky
Jacob Wolinsky is the founder of ValueWalk.com, a popular value investing and hedge fund focused investment website. Jacob worked as an equity analyst first at a micro-cap focused private equity firm, followed by a stint at a smid cap focused research shop. Jacob lives with his wife and four kids in Passaic NJ. - Email: jacob(at)valuewalk.com - Twitter username: JacobWolinsky - Full Disclosure: I do not purchase any equities anymore to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest and because at times I may receive grey areas of insider information. I have a few existing holdings from years ago, but I have sold off most of the equities and now only purchase mutual funds and some ETFs. I also own a few grams of Gold and Silver

No posts to display