Small Businesses Applaud American Jobs Plan

Small Businesses Applaud Critical Infrastructure Investments in American Jobs Plan and Look Forward to the Announcement of Investments in Working Families and Care Infrastructure Outlined in the Overall Build Back Better Plan

Small Businesses Applaud Biden's American Jobs Plan

Ahead of President Biden’s announcement of first half of the Build Back Better Plan today, the American Jobs Plan, Main Street Alliance Government Affairs Director Didier Trinh had this to say:

“While small businesses are still bearing the brunt of the pandemic, including waiting for major grants programs to come online, Main Street is hopeful for the forward-looking American Jobs Plan President Biden will present today as we begin to move from rescue to recovery. If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it is that working families are what support the economy. So we are equally eager to hear about the investments in care infrastructure outlined in the Build Back Better initial plan as the next part of this package.

Today, President Biden outlined investments in facilities, roads, bridges and other sorely needed critical infrastructure upgrades in the American Jobs Plan. A focus on equity and resilience to climate changes throughout these investments will set us up for long term recovery. Rural broadband, in particular, will be incredibly important to support a thriving rural small business economy. The investment in small business incubators and innovation hubs will provide room for small businesses to lead during this recovery. The investment in workforce development will mean small businesses can hire quality employees, and the support for good quality jobs through empowering and protecting workers mean more customers and economic strength on Main Street.

Both Parts Of The Build Back Better Plan Are Of Equal Importance

We applaud these initial investment outlines and look forward to the second part of this plan to invest in our care and human infrastructure, including paid leave, child care and health care - all critical components of recovering from COVID and setting up a more resilient economy. For small businesses, both parts of the Build Back Better plan are of equal importance and priority.

This is all possible with smart, equitable policies that ensure large corporations pay their fair share. These corporations have been siphoning off tax revenue for decades at the expense of these investments and small businesses. To support a thriving, equitable and resilient economy corporations must also invest through paying their fair share. The dual announcement of the Made in American Tax Plan rectifies many of the egregious tax decisions from 2017 and puts small businesses on more equal footing with the teams of corporate accountants digging for tax loopholes and paying $0 in federal taxes as the rest of the country bears the brunt of this crisis.

Small businesses look forward to coming back stronger and more resilient. This will require the critical investments outlined today, as well as the investments in our employees, customers and American working families that must be included in the next plan. Together, these plans will help us build back better. One without the other, however, will mean not building back at all.”

