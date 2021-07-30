New Evidence in Georgia Criminal Investigation of Trump; Notes of Telephone Call Show Criminal Intent – Law Professor Complainant

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

New Evidence Of Criminal Wrongdoing By Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 30, 2021) - New evidence of criminal wrongdoing by former president Donald Trump has been filed with the office of Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, who is already conducting a major criminal investigation of Trump.

Alkeon: Big Tech Is Only Just Getting Started The ACAP Strategic Fund's managers see a "significant scarcity of attractive asset allocation choices globally," but also a strong environment for fundamental stock picking. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more According to a copy of the fund's second-quarter investor update, which ValueWalk has been able to review, its managers currently hold a balanced Read More

The new evidence - detailed notes about a telephone call from Trump to two top Justice Department officials in which he suggests faking claims about widespread voter fraud - was filed by public interest law professor John Banzhaf, whose original complaint triggered the now-ongoing and very far reaching criminal investigation of the former president. A copy of his filing today appears below:

DATE: July 30, 2021

TO: The Honorable Fani Willis, District Attorney of Fulton County

FROM: Public Interest Law Professor John Banzhaf

RE: EVEN MORE Evidence Supporting Earlier-Filed Criminal Complaint Against Donald Trump

As the author of the criminal complaint which helped spark your ongoing criminal investigation of former president Donald Trump, I write to provide still more evidence which might be useful to your office and its investigators.

More specifically, I now file with your office, and incorporate in your files by reference: Notes from December 2020 phone call between Trump and Justice Department officials:

"Former President Donald Trump pressured acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to declare that the election was corrupt in an attempt to help Republican members of Congress try to overturn the election result, according to notes of a December 2020 call Trump held with Rosen and acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue."

Further, attached to this email, and also therefore deemed filed and incorporated, are the actual notes referred to above.

Based upon what I know about your investigation, it would appears that these notes, and testimony which you may wish to obtain from Rosen and Donoghue, would provide strong evidence of Trump's criminal intent.

Please do not hesitate to contact me again if I can be of any further assistance.