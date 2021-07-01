David Neuhauser of hedge fund Livermore Partners on CNBC discusses that investors are extremely complacent about low bond yields.

To Partners and Friends,

June closed out strong for the market although value has again taken a back seat to growth. FED comments at the latest meeting were processed as hawkish and thus, the FED is out to fan the flames of inflation.

I have serious doubts on this and believe any weakness in metals is a true buying opportunity. So that remains Livermore's focus today on some very select special situations.

Of course, oil assets are the fund's largest holdings so even with the pullback in many commodities, we held in well. In fact, just this morning Brent is trading at a 2-year high of $76.35 ahead of an OPEC decision and summer driving season. Therefore, I believe the outlook for the partnership is very strong.

Let's see where H2 takes us!

Additionally, below is our latest interview on CNBC. Discussing current market dynamics and the very complacent events stirring today. The first link is the full interview on Mediasilo directly from CNBC.

Enjoy the long Holiday weekend,

David

Markets ‘extremely complacent’ about low bond yields, strategist says

David Neuhauser, chief investment officer at Livermore Partners, says investors are complacent about bond yields remaining low as monetary stimulus unwinds, and warns that some areas of the market are "unsustainable froth."

Watch the video here.

