Mike Pence On UAW Strike And Holding China Accountable

Mike Pence On UAW Strike: Biden’s Green Energy EV Agenda Is ‘Good For Beijing And Bad For Detroit’

Pence On China & UAW Strike

MIKE PENCE: I think we need to move forward with a policy of continuing to limit access to this economy to China and other authoritarian regimes even while we expand free trade with free nations. I mean the truth is we have literally subsidized growth in China.

PENCE: I guarantee you one of the things that one of the reasons, one of the things that’s driving that strike is that Bidenomics and their green energy electric vehicle agenda is good for Beijing and bad for Detroit. And American autoworkers know it.

Pence On Holding China Accountable

PENCE: China is our rival. China is our economic adversary but whether China actually becomes our enemy someday I think depends on the choices that American leaders make over the next five years. If I’m president of the United States, we’re going to lead with strength and we’re going to hold China accountable, and we’re going to look to expand free trade with free nations around the world.

Pence On Competition Regarding Education

PENCE: The anecdote to education in America is competition. It’s one of the reasons why Indiana was one of the leading states on educational choice years ago. We just essentially made it universal. Arizona passed universal school choice, Iowa the same. Look, every parent ought to be able to choose where their kids go to school, private, public, parochial, home-school.

Teachers’ unions have opposed that categorically, but I don’t think teachers do. I think teachers know that when we introduce competition and parental choice and education, that all ships rise. Public schools and private schools all get better.

Pence On Green New Deal UAW

PENCE: This Green New Deal agenda threatens Wall Street. This drive toward electric vehicles, driving people away from gasoline-powered vehicles, any autoworker that’s paying attention would know that’s not in their long-term interests and I think they’ve got an opportunity to turn it around.