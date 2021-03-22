Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and subsequently invoked an 8 pm curfew for the South Beach entertainment district, with closures of major causeways, to control an overwhelming spring break crowd. The city announced that the curfew will be in place for at least a week and likely up until April 12.

Get The Full Warren Buffett Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Warren Buffett in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

A Curious Decision

This was a curious decision after the city’s tourism arm reportedly pumped over $5 million into an advertising campaign touting Miami and its lax COVID-19 restrictions as the preeminent spring break location.

Nick Train: Investing The Long Term Whiskey Cycle Nick Train: on the Whiskey Cycle Howard Marks once said, “ignoring cycles and extrapolating trends is one of the most dangerous things an investor can do, ” and this quote now forms the basis of Nick Train of Lindsell Train investment philosophy. Even though Train would call himself a value investor, over the years his style has changed, Read More

You really have to feel for city officials, who surely could not have expected that their actions would have resulted in 10s of thousands of lockdown desperados flocking to their sunny beaches. I mean, how could they? Advertising isn’t exactly a proven strategy… And it is not like Florida is one of the only open, temperate places in the U.S. right now.

A modern tragedy of epic proportions for the movers and shakers tasked with overseeing the great city of South Beach.

Francis Suarez's Investment In DoorDash

Fortunately, not all was lost for city officials. Mayor Suarez was sure to pull together a neat 10 mil to invest into $DASH last Friday after there was a growing concern that the City was going to have to shut down again.

“Listen… Shutdowns are a terrible thing,” Suarez said, “It is not something I wanted to do. But we had to. So at least I can make a little bit of scratch off of it. My finance guy thinks we can net at least a 25-percent return on this move if the shutdown lasts long enough. And he used to work with Jeff Epstein, so he knows his shit.”

This article first appeared on The Stonk Market