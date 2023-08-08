Europe’s Most Crypto-Obsessed Countries

By Anna Peel
  • Slovenia takes first as Europe’s most crypto-obsessed country, based on searches as a percentage of the population
  • Luxembourg and the Netherlands take second and third, respectively

Slovenia is Europe’s most ‘crypto-obsessed’ country, new research has revealed.

Slovenia Tops Europe’s Most Crypto-Obsessed Countries List

The study by cryptocurrency experts CryptoGambling.tv analysed search volumes for popular cryptocurrency terms in each European country and measured this against the population to see which countries had the most crypto searches per 100,000 people.

Slovenia

It found that Slovenia is currently Europe’s most crypto-obsessed country. Based on searches from the past 12 months, there have been roughly 100,000 crypto-related searches each month. When this number is accounted for the population, there are an average of 4,789 crypto-related searches per 100,000 people, the highest of any European country.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg comes in second place on the list. The Western Europe country sees around 17,000 crypto-related searches each month on average, which is a lot for a population of 645,397, meaning there are approximately 2,634 cryptocurrency searches per 100,000 people.

Netherlands

Coming in third place is the Netherlands, which sees around 2,608 cryptocurrency searches for every 100,000 people. This is due to an average of 452,000 monthly crypto searches for a population of 17,332,850. The Netherlands is one of the least crypto-friendly countries despite this interest, as it’s one of the few countries in the world to tax unrealized gains.

Finland

Finland takes fourth on the list, with around 135,000 crypto-related searches every month over the past year. When this is accounted for a population of 5,520,314, there are 2,446 crypto searches per 100,000 people.

Turkey

Rounding out the top five is Turkey, which is the biggest country to feature in the top ten, with a population of 83,429,615. Due to this, there are a whopping 1,900,000 crypto-related searches each month, equal to around 2,277 crypto searches per 100,000 people.

#

Country

Population

Average crypto searches per month

Crypto searches per 100,000 people

1

Slovenia

2,087,946

100,000

4,789

2

Luxembourg

645,397

17,000

2,634

3

Netherlands

17,332,850

452,000

2,608

4

Finland

5,520,314

135,000

2,446

5

Turkey

83,429,615

1,900,000

2,277

6

Spain

47,076,781

907,000

1,927

7

Czech Republic

10,669,709

201,000

1,884

8

Estonia

1,331,824

25,000

1,877

9

Croatia

4,067,500

74,000

1,819

10

Cyprus

1,198,575

21,000

1,752

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from CryptoGambling.tv said, “While it may be surprising to see countries who have been coming down on cryptocurrency in the top ten, said legislation has likely caught coverage and sparked an interest in what crypto is as a whole.

Cryptocurrency remains a new thing for many people, yet many have yet to learn about it. Therefore, any publicity, whether it be by legislation or general news, is bound to garner interest as seen by Google searches in this study.”

