Online searches for ‘Worldcoin’ have exploded 263% with the launch of iris-scanning in exchange for crypto tokens

The creator of ChatGPT, Sam Altman, is responsible for distributing iris-scanning orbs worldwide.

Over two million users have signed up to have their eyeballs scanned in exchange for Worldcoin (WLD) tokens.

The new research analyzed Google Trends data to discover recent worldwide search activity.

Surge In Online Searches For ‘Worldcoin’

The study conducted by crypto gambling experts at Cryptogambling.tv, analyzed Google Trends data from 3rd August to establish the rise in the term ‘Worldcoin.’

A new crypto project, launched on 24th July, known as Worldcoin, is asking people to have their irises scanned in exchange for digital coins. The eyes are scanned by large silver orbs that can currently be found in 120 countries around the world.

The eye scan is assigned a unique number added to an extensive database acting as your World ID, proving you are human, almost like a login. The vision is to have a global financial network that is owned by everyone and is unhackable.

A spokesperson from Cryptogambling.tv has commented on the findings: “The very thought of using biometric data in exchange for money on a global scale sounds like something from a piece of dystopian fiction; however, this is happening today in 2023. The almost unbelievable concept of using human eyes as a form of payment is a clear cause for the global spike in searches.

At present, fingerprint, face ID scans, and emails can be hacked, whereas the iris scan can supposedly not, as it is uniquely human. There are worries that this technology might not be safe and secure, but over two million people have already signed up. It will be interesting to see how many people sign up for this platform in the near future.”