Bitcoin Rallies Alongside Other Risk Assets, Climbing Over $24,000 Temporarily

The bitcoin price soared past $24,000 on Wednesday, adding more than $800 to its value as it rose 3.5% in less than 12 hours. With this latest gain, the cryptocurrency is trading at prices not seen in over a month. However, bitcoin couldn’t hold the $24,000 level, as it fell back below it just an hour later.

Meanwhile, the ether price approached $1,600 after adding more than $55 to its value in an increase of 3.6% in less than 12 hours. Crypto enthusiasts appear to be optimistic about the upcoming upgrade to the Ethereum network generally referred to as the “Merge.”

