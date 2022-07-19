Apple Prepares For Bruising While Hot UK Jobs Market Shows Little Sign Of Cooling Off

Reports Apple may slow hirings sparks a sell-off on Wall Street.

Covid infections in China add to worries about global growth.

Red-hot UK labour market leads to expectations of further rate rises.

Payments firm WISE gets off to a running start with a surge in revenues.

Apple Prepares For Bruising

“When a tech giant like Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) starts to prepare for a bruising, as the winds of a recession whip up, it causes a chill for valuations across a forest of stocks. Even though the company is still preparing for fruitful product launches, reports that it’ll start slowing hirings in some divisions saw Wall Street give up gains as investors fretted that other companies may also start battening down the hatches. As worries of recession surfaced, the S&P 500 and tech heavy Nasdaq fell back negative territory, closing down 0.8%.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

After Racking Up Losses In 2022 Coatue Management Is Building A “Shopping List” Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management declined 17% on a gross basis for the year to the end of May, outperforming the Nasdaq, which dropped 23%, but underperforming the S&P 500's decline of 14%. According to a copy of the fund's marketing materials that ValueWalk has been able to review, Coatue's flagship fund returned 5% net in Read More

Find A Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each