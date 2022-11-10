Apple Make Over $3K In Seconds! Find Out How Much The World’s Richest Companies Make Per Second

Since you’ve opened this article, Apple has made around $18K – that’s in just 10 seconds!

Tipalti have analyzed factors such as annual profit to a concise breakdown revealing how much the world’s richest companies make every second.

World’s Richest Companies Average Profit Per Second

Rank Company Average profit Average profit per day Average profit per hour Average profit minute Average profit per second 1 Apple $57,411,000,000 $157,290,411 $6,553,767 $109,229 $1,820 2 Microsoft $44,281,000,000 $121,317,808 $5,054,909 $84,248 $1,404 3 Berkshire Hathaway $42,521,000,000 $116,495,890 $4,853,995 $80,900 $1,348 4 Alphabet $40,269,000,000 $110,326,027 $4,596,918 $76,615 $1,277 5 Meta Platforms $29,146,000,000 $79,852,055 $3,327,169 $55,453 $924 6 JPMorgan Chase $29,131,000,000 $79,810,959 $3,325,457 $55,424 $924 7 Amazon $21,331,000,000 $58,441,096 $2,435,046 $40,584 $676 8 Intel $20,894,000,000 $57,257,534 $2,385,731 $39,762 $663 9 Bank of America $17,894,000,000 $49,024,658 $2,042,694 $34,045 $567 10 Verzion Communications $17,801,000,000 $48,769,863 $2,032,078 $33,868 $564

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) retains the world’s most profit per second at $1,820, generating $57 billion per annum. The company's revenue increases by 2% every year - as they continuously innovate new products, Apple has become the world's leading technology company with record highs valued at over $2 trillion in 2021.

The 47-year-running tech company Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) takes second place making more than a thousand dollars each second of the day. Also within the same margins of profit per second is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), both owned by Bill Gates.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) (formerly known as Facebook) made an official debut in 2004. Although most recently adding to the colony of tech, metaverse has been integrated into Meta platforms and is still a working progress to increase user engagement and revenue. The average profit per sec is $924.

