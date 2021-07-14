5 “Unknown” Cryptocurrencies Leading Profitability In 2021

Beyond flagship tokens such as ethereum or litecoin, some unknown cryptocurrencies have accumulated some juicy profitability in the last 6 months, according to The Wallet and CoinCodex data.

It is not about blowing the roof off in terms of earnings, but it is difficult to find listed securities capable of reaching such levels. This is some piece of key information, bearing in mind that the crypto rollercoaster has dispelled some operators from the market.

The 5 Most Profitable Unknown Cryptocurrencies

So, which are the 5 most profitable cryptocurrencies so far in the last 6 months, and how much would investors have made by investing $1,000?

TerraUSD: 14,893% Profitability in the Last 6 Months

UST (TerraUSD) is the most outstanding, having accumulated profitability of 14,893% in the last 6 months. This means that out of a $1,000 investment, people would have been able to earn more than $1.4 million.

Content Value Network (CVNT): 9,883% Profitability in the Last 6 months

Content Value Network Token (CVNT) is an alternative currency that is not receiving coverage at the moment, and it promotes itself as a decentralized content distribution platform. CVNT has shot up 9,883% in the last 6 months, which means that if you had invested $1,000, you could have pocketed more than $162,000.

Telcoin: 5,231% Profitability in the Last 6 Months

According to The Wallet, Telcoin is an Ethereum-based decentralized cryptocurrency built to unite crypto, blockchain, and the telecommunications industry. Its Telecoin ecosystem uses TEL to make payments on e-commerce websites. The price of Telcoin has gone from $0.000186 to $0.0033 today. The result? You would have won about $50,000.

Polygon (MATIC): 3,137% Profitability in the Last 6 Months

Polygon is another of the virtual currencies that have not stopped rising so far this year with accumulated profitability of more than 3,137% in the last 6 months. In February Polygon started supporting additional solutions to reduce costs. This means that a $1,000 investment would have yielded about $36,900 in earnings.

Wootrade: 2,471% Profitability in the Last 6 Months

Wootrade can be considered a trading solution that seeks to provide investors with a high level of liquidity, according to The Wallet. Wootrade Network (WOO) is the 142nd largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, valued at $294.6 billion. Its profitability in these 6 months has shot up 2,168%. Therefore, had you invested $1,000, you would have been able to earn about $24,500.