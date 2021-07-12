11 Tips Every Cryptocurrency Investor Must Know

Every new cryptocurrency investor enters the market eager to make the most of this promising venture. Over the past five years, the world of crypto has expanded well beyond what experts anticipated. The good news: it’s not too late to get in to the cryptocurrency market. The trick is knowing how to make the most of the potential that awaits you.

For every person who wants to invest in crypto for the first time, there are countless others who head blindly into the top trend they found online. That’s not going to work in the long-term and its certainly not sustainable. Instead, successful cryptocurrency investors take time to research and educate themselves on the best practices in this unique market. It doesn’t matter if you want to find the next great stablecoin, understand dogecoin price indexes, or learn how to mine bitcoin. You’ll find as much as success as you prepare yourself to receive thanks to proper research.

Luckily, this article is going to overview 11 tips every cryptocurrency investor should know before getting serious about investing. Let’s dive right into what we believe to be the essential knowledge necessary for crypto success.

11 Best Tips for Investing in Cryptocurrency

Okay: you’ve heard plenty about crypto on the news and online. You’re ready to get going on investing. Let’s start with the tips every cryptocurrency investor needs to know. This way, you’re off on the right foot instead of leading your entry to this market at a loss.

Get Used to Hearing Bad Things About Crypto Investing

You might already know this, but not everyone feels the same way about cryptocurrency. There are plenty of well-established investors who believe it’s not here to stay. Here’s the thing: that’s what they were saying years ago when Bitcoin wasn’t a household name and top trading apps didn’t recognize crypto as a legitimate market. Now look at the financial world! Crypto is everywhere, so get used to people casting doubt. It’s not going away.

Get Used to a Crowd

If you think you’re late to the cryptocurrency craze, you’re actually not as far behind as you think. About 14% of Americans invest in some form of cryptocurrency. Experts think that the number will rise beyond 20% in a matter of years. Everyone’s just waiting to “see what happens” with this trend. It’s here to stay, and getting in now could mean huge things for your investment portfolio.

Get Ready for a Rollercoaster

Even the best traders get surprised every now and then. Unfortunately, the relatively new crypto market is still highly unpredictable. In a matter of minutes, entire cryptocurrencies change currents. That can be a good thing, and that can be a not so good thing. Luckily, if you’re ready to handle the ups and the downs, you can ensure you’re making sound choices. That leads us right into another key tip for crypto investors.

Apply Sound Investment Strategy to Your Crypto Activity

Some people think they can hop into the world of crypto, make a ton of money, and get out. That doesn’t work in any investment situation and it won’t work here. Smart investments strategy still needs to be invoked here, even if it is a new market.

There’s Always a Winner, and There’s Always a Loser

Because crypto is a type of derivative trading, there’s always going to be someone making money on a shift in the market. That goes both ways; it means you stand to be the loser in major changes. Making sure you apply smart investing strategies includes knowing that not every trade is going to go your way. Get used to that if you’re heading into the crypto market.

Learn the Assets Before You Invest

If you’re going to invest in a cryptocurrency, make sure you do your research. Learn about the history of the currency and what defines the underlying asset. You don’t want to end up with a big loss just because you didn’t know what you got yourself into. Avoid this by doing your part to educate yourself about what you invest in.

Diversify, Diversify, Diversify

A lot of beginner cryptocurrency investors like to find something they like and go all-in. That’s not a good move in any sort of investing, but especially crypto. Rather than throwing all your money into Bitcoin or another big name, ensure you invest not only in different currencies, but cryptocurrencies in various industries and altcoins as well.

Set Up an Email Account Only for Crypto Trading

Crypto is highly digital by nature, and any sort of financial activity online can lead to data breaches. Make sure to set up an email account just for your crypto activity and keep it as safe as possible. Ensure you’re using 2-factor authentication and other manners of cybersecurity management to keep these sensitive activities safe.

Use a Different Username and Password for All Crypto Activity

This goes along with the tip above, but keep all usernames and passwords associated with your crypto trading unique to your other login info. You’d be surprised how many people can end up losing their accounts when they don’t take extra caution.

Try to Trade on Desktop, Not Mobile

Mobile phones can become digitally compromised much easier than computers. If you can help it, we recommend not trading from your mobile devices. Instead, make sure you do your crypto trading from a desktop and secure Wi-Fi network.

Be Ready for Anything!

Last but not least, be ready for anything when trading cryptocurrency. Watch out for trends and tips from successful investors and always remember to keep a smart investment strategy at the center of all crypto activity.