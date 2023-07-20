5 Game-Changing AI Tools Every Modern Company Should Have

Investing in AI tools equals getting competitive advantage to stay ahead of the game. From automating repetitive tasks, and quickly analyzing large volumes of data, to providing valuable insights, these tech breakthroughs have empowered a multitude of organizations to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and ultimately outperform their competitors.

What’s more, progressive entrepreneurs rely on AI tools to gain a deeper understanding of both their customers and market trends. By analyzing vast amounts of data from various scattered sources, AI identifies patterns and correlations that allows businesses to hyper-personalize offerings, tailor strategies, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Today, 5 game-changing AI tools are disrupting outdated practices, challenging the norm, and providing modern companies the edge they need to grow and succeed.

Coho AI

Coho AI is a product-led revenue platform that enables companies to maximize the revenue potential of their user base. By putting data insights at the forefront of decision-making, Coho AI empowers go-to-market and growth teams to identify, predict, and prioritize key sales opportunities, create automated customer interactions, and enjoy real-time visibility into their book of business.

Their advanced AI platform combines the efficiency of product-led growth with the effectiveness of enterprise sales, allowing teams to focus their efforts on the most relevant opportunities. By harnessing the power of Coho AI, businesses can elevate conversion rates, optimize customer success, and identify the most promising prospects.

Vossle

Vossle is a cloud-based SaaS platform that enables the creation and publication of browser-based Augmented Reality (AR) content. Its goal is to empower individuals worldwide to develop AR content effortlessly, without any coding requirements, and make it accessible across various platforms. Vossle assists businesses in swiftly deploying AI capabilities for generating web-based AR experiences in less than a minute.

By utilizing Vossle’s core AR+AI engine, users can create a range of AR content such as advertisements, games, virtual try-on experiences, markerless AR, marker-based AR, and more. With Vossle, the power to create captivating AR experiences is at your fingertips.

Winn.AI

Winn.AI is a cutting-edge AI assistant designed to enhance sales team performance by offering real-time tracking, capturing, and CRM updating capabilities. With Winn.AI’s innovative real-time assistant, sales teams can streamline their workflow and win more deals with ease.

During meetings, the assistant acts as an additional support, allowing salespeople to fully focus their attention on the customer, leading to more meaningful and authentic conversations.

For account executives, this translates into having more genuine interactions with prospects while minimizing administrative burdens. Sales leaders benefit from having more enthusiastic account executives, stronger brand representation, accelerated onboarding processes, and, ultimately, increased sales.

Eleven Labs

Eleven Labs is a voice technology research company that focuses on developing highly compelling AI speech software tailored for publishers and creators. Their objective is to create a solution that can instantly convert spoken audio across multiple languages.

They have developed groundbreaking text-to-speech models that rely on advanced techniques such as high compression and context understanding to render human speech with unparalleled realism.

These cutting-edge tools provide the necessary quality for voicing news, newsletters, books, and videos, addressing a long-standing need in the industry. Additionally, Eleven Labs offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed for voice cloning and the creation of synthetic voices, opening up new creative possibilities for their users.

Luna

Luna provides sales teams with the ability to instantly access millions of leads and personalize cold emails, making it a renowned AI technology among business owners and SDRs for its effectiveness in securing more deals.

Prior to Luna, sales professionals faced a choice between spending hours on research and email composition or risking their emails being marked as spam by utilizing tools that sent out mass emails. Luna combines the quality of option 1 with the speed of option 2. It crafts personalized cold emails that give the impression of being written by a professional. With every interaction, Luna’s AI capabilities grow more intelligent.