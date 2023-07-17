6 Companies Making AI More Accessible

Artificial intelligence has always been alluring. In 2023, though, its attraction has become irresistible with its increasingly accessible AI tools.

Many tech entrepreneurs who fled Silicon Valley during the pandemic are returning simply because they can’t afford to miss out on this historic development. Business owners everywhere are also looking for ways to utilize AI to improve their operations.

If you fall into that category, here are a few bleeding-edge brands worth checking out that are making AI more accessible for the work world.

1. ChatGPT Is Redefining Content (But Be Careful!)

Yes, we’re going to start with the obvious choice. Developed by OpenAi, ChatGPT arrived in late 2022. By early 2023, it had shaken the world to its roots.

The program is able to write online content in a nearly indistinguishable manner from humans with at least adequate skill. (It still has a ways to go before it can write more sophisticated SME content — although that’s doubtless coming, as well.)

When it comes to ChatGPT as a business tool, the first thing in order is a word of warning. Along with its blessings, ChatGPT also serves as a case study for the nightmarish side of AI. Digital Trends talks about how it opens up the door to things like plagiarism and can be difficult to track.

Instead, business owners should use this powerful AI tool for content development. It is perfect for speeding up activities like brainstorming topics, conducting research, and creating outlines. Ideally, though, it works best when integrated with other business solutions, which leads us to our next company…

2. MarketMuse Is Using AI to Take Content Optimization to New Levels

One company that is integrating the power of ChatGPT into its own AI content solutions is MarketMuse. The innovative brand has created an ambitious AI-powered content platform. This brings artificial intelligence, search engine optimization (SEO), and content strategy together into a single optimization tool.

MarketMuse’s platform allows users to create and optimize content within the tool itself. Recent upgrades enable this function with the use of AI-generated content, as well. Users can input their research and use the power of AI to generate outlines.

Users can then finesse and adjust these to their liking. They can also input additional questions and key data points. AI continues to help throughout the creation of first drafts. MarketMuse’s tool also provides feedback and scores on content optimization so that the final product has the best chance of performing well once it’s published.

3. Salesforce Uses Its Genius AI Throughout the Sales Cycle

Salesforce’s customer relationship management (CRM) platform is already a popular business tool. However, the company has beefed up its offerings by weaving AI capabilities throughout its various features.

The CRM brand has named its AI software “Einstein,” and it has an impressive array of capabilities, from natural language processing to predictive analytics to machine learning. The Salesforce team has used its AI to help users automate processes and generate insights at every stage of the sales cycle.

Einstein Analytics, for example, uses artificial intelligence to gather an organization’s data. This can come from internal, external, and third-party sources. These are automatically combined, organized, and analyzed to create insights and correlating recommendations that human users can use to sharpen and speed up their sales-based decision-making.

4. Zendesk Is Revolutionizing Customer Service

Customer service is a deeply personal activity. Whether a customer is using a self-serve resource due to personal preferences or is interacting with a live agent, they expect businesses to meet them where they are in the customer journey.

It’s hard to visualize something like AI meeting the vast, perpetual, and ever-changing needs of customer service in a consistent manner — but some brands, like Zendesk, are finding ways to integrate AI into creating a better customer experience.

The brand’s CX bots utilize information from billions of customer interactions to create a smooth, information-filled AI-powered customer experience. The software has enough nuance to anticipate needs, pull answers immediately, and even direct customers toward self-service solutions. Zendesk isn’t the only brand bringing the power of AI to bear on the customer service experience, either…

5. Replicant Is Also Using AI to Improve CX

Replicant is taking another approach to AI in CX. The San Francisco-based startup is creating tools that streamline the mundane issues that customer service staffers deal with on a regular basis.

Replicant’s “advanced AI models” go beyond keyword recognition. They work in context and are able to understand customer intent the vast majority of the time.

The use of a tool like this allows businesses of all sizes to automate the processing of basic phone calls and text messages. These can be quickly dealt with between customers and AI, leaving the more complex or emotionally involved decisions for human reps to handle.

6. Google Continues to Deliver AI Excellence

Google’s use of AI is both well-known and historic. The company has been building AI momentum ever since it deployed its first AI-infused search algorithm, called RankBrain, back in 2015.

However, it doesn’t change the fact that the brand deserves to be on this list. In fact, Google has been in the AI game for so long that it has had time to develop many AI-based tools that businesses can easily use to improve their enterprises.

The most obvious advantage that companies have from Google’s AI algorithms comes from enhanced search capabilities. They can use Google’s search tool for increasingly sophisticated searches and expect to come up with real, genuine information to use for content creation, forecasting, and many other business activities.

Google’s AI products go beyond basic search functions, too. The company’s complex AI is able to operate as a virtual assistant, help sort emails, provide maps and directions, and translate. Marketers can even use Google’s AI and machine learning capabilities to help guide marketing strategies, campaigns, and individual ads.

Keeping Up With the AI Revolution

Tech entrepreneurs aren’t the only ones looking to keep up with artificial intelligence. Businesses everywhere want a piece of the AI action.

The good news is, the tech world is moving forward with AI at blistering speeds. Everything from marketing and content creation to sales, customer service, data, analytics, and optimization is feeling the positive impact of cutting-edge AI tools.

All that remains is for business leaders to find the best ways to apply these tools to their current activities. From there, they can cash in along with everyone else as we collectively ride the AI revolution to whatever technological destination it takes us next.

Article by Brad Anderson, ReadWrite