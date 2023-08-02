POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Efficient, Easy to Use and Affordable

If you are looking for a lightweight vacuum cleaner, a better option might be a cordless vacuum cleaner. These slim machines are more compact than a traditional vacuum cleaner, are easier to maneuver, and, more importantly, you don’t need to worry about finding a power outlet.

Plenty of options are available in the market, but if you are looking for something that does the work efficiently and is easy on the pocketbook as well, the 8-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner from POWEART is the best option.

POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: What Makes It Better?

Assembling the POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is easy. I was able to get it ready for use on the first attempt by following the manual. Unlike many other vacuum cleaners, this machine features a one-click start, so you don’t have to hold down the power button all the time.

The POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner features a 350W brushless motor that generates up to 26KPa suction. Despite so much power, the machine is relatively quiet.

Talking about the performance, I was impressed with the machine. Considering its low price point, I was a bit hesitant initially if it could handle the job as per expectations. But its 26KPa suction, 350-watt brushless motor, dual-mode design, three-stage filtration system and attachments handled the job perfectly.

Using it is easy as well. Its retractable tube, flexible hose and attachments make the cleaning job super easy on all types of floors. I tested the vacuum cleaner on marble flooring and low-pile carpets and was satisfied with the results.

Not to forget, it is lightweight – weighing just under 9 pounds. The fact that it is lightweight and comes with useful attachments makes it easy to maneuver in all corners, even the most inaccessible ones.

Cleaning the dust cup of the vacuum is easy as well. You don’t even have to get your hands dirty while doing it. With just a click, you can directly empty the dust cup into a dustbin or any container. The HEPA filter is not washable, but you can easily shake into the garbage any dust that is on it. You even get a spare HEPA and foam filter with the vacuum cleaner.

As for the battery performance, I found it to align with the company’s claims, i.e., about 15 to 20 minutes on high-speed mode and about 45 minutes otherwise. The machine comes fitted with a 2,200mAh battery, which takes about 4 to 5 hours to be fully charged.

Another thing that boosts its performance is that its floor head is fitted with 8 LED lights. It helps to trace dirt in dark places. Moreover, its flexible floorhead that can rotate vertically up to 90° and horizontally up to 150° help to clean all nooks and corners easily.

Its 24/7 customer service and a 12-month warranty also add to its performance. I used customer service a couple of times, and each time the response was prompt and satisfactory.

Final Words

The POWEART Cordless Vacuum is definitely more than worth the price, given its effective suction, lightweight mobility, easy assembling and useful attachments. I went through many reviews of this cordless vacuum on Amazon to back my findings. Most of the reviews were positive. Although a few users complained of the cordless vacuum becoming louder after using it for some time, I am sure the company will investigate it.

Overall, I am pleased with its performance and strongly recommend it to anyone who wants an affordable cordless vacuum cleaner that does the usual homely tasks efficiently.

You can purchase the POWEART cordless vacuum cleaner at a discount of 78%, priced at just $99.89. This offer is valid from now until August 6th.

Disclaimer: We received a free product in return for an honest review.