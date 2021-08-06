DISCLAIMER. The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to be, legal, financial or credit advice; instead, it is for general informational purposes only.

Coming out of 2020, a year when remote everything became critical during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not surprising that tech companies are performing well. Those who were able to invest their pandemic stimulus in the right stocks that year often made out well. But it's not too late to make money in the tech markets. Check out some of the 10 best tech stocks to buy for the second half of 2021 in the list below to get started.

Before you invest, though, remember that there's risk with any stock purchase. Make sure you're fully aware of your own personal finance situation. Create and stick to a budget, and make your investments a line item in that budget. This helps ensure you have the disposable income to invest. So, you're not putting line items such as your accounts or everyday needs at risk.

The 10 Best Tech Stocks

If after a review of your personal finances, you decide you're ready to step into investing, tech stocks might be a good place to start. We've gathered 10 stocks of interest below, but always remember to do your own research. If you're new to investing, you might want to consult a broker or other expert before you begin attempting to make money with stocks.

ACI Worldwide - NASDAQ:ACIW

ACI Worldwide provides tools that help make mobile payments work in today's fast-paced, swipe-or-tap payment world. The company provides technologies with an eye toward making payments easier and safer in online and in-person formats and driving cashless transactions among consumers, merchants and banks.

This is a growing company that's poised for more growth, especially during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. For some businesses and people, cashless transactions have become more than convenience. They might be eschewing the exchange of paper or the use of cards to cut down on contact points that could transfer germs, which means these types of technologies may only grow in popularity.

Apple - NASDAQ:AAPL

Is there ever a bad time to invest in Apple? Over the past 20 years, Apple stock grew by more than 31,000%. Almost any long-term period—a year or more—in Apple stock's history demonstrates gains. That makes Apple a no-brainer for many investors.

And the tech giant is poised to gain during and after the pandemic just as other tech stocks are. Reliance on tech devices to support remote work and communication continues to be high, making smartphones, computers and tablets of any kind a safe bet.

Medallia - NYSE:MDLA

Medallia is a big data analytics company. It takes huge swaths of unstructured—or raw—data and finds ways to structure them so businesses can actually use the data to make decisions or create appropriate marketing campaigns.

Medallia stock may be a good choice in 2021 and beyond as increasing numbers of businesses realize they can't remain competitive without putting AI and big data to work. Since most businesses don't have the technical resources or in-house skills to tame unstructured big data on their own, they'll need partners such as Medallia.

Axcelis Technologies - NASDAQ:ACLS

Axcelis Technologies makes parts manufacturers need to create microchips. Specifically, Axcelis makes something called ion implanters.

Anyone paying attention to the markets during 2020 and 2021 should have noticed something in the electronics and computing sectors. Stock is often low, and equipment can be hard to come by. That's due in part to supply-chain issues created or made worse by COVID-19.

Anything with a microchip is on that list, so a company that provides items to make microchips may be a good investment bet this year.

Microsoft - NASDAQ:MSFT

While Microsoft isn't quite as consistent a riser as Apple, it's a no-brainer stock for many interested in the tech sector. From around 2012 through 2021, the stock has climbed steadily. And with businesses and individuals relying on Microsoft products for remote work and other processes, the company is likely to continue to perform well into the future.

Sonos - NASDAQ:SONO

Sonos has seen major gains in 2021, due in part to continuing consumer desire for smart speakers and other smart home elements. Sonos products are easy to use and compatible with a number of major platforms, making it a good choice for consumers who are platform-agnostic.

The company also got a boost in 2020 as more people spent on home entertainment options during lockdowns. Those consumer habits may continue as people remember lockdowns and want to ensure they're comfortable at home should a similar situation arise in the future.

Adobe - NASDAQ:ADBE

Adobe has been a major player in technical spaces for a while now, but its creative products are currently driving much of its gains. A surge in the number of content creators online—thanks to social and marketing platforms that encourage this—puts Adobe in a leadership position.

However, Adobe has a wide selection of products, including data and AI options. An investment in this company doesn't tie your dollars to one sector of the tech industry, and that can help you hedge your bets overall.

Palo Alto Networks - NYSE:PANW

Palo Alto Networks provides a number of cybersecurity products for businesses and consumers. In a world where people are growing more concerned about security and privacy online, holding stock in a major, trusted cybersecurity firm is probably a safe bet.

Match Group - NASDAQ:MTCH

Match Group is the parent company that owns platforms such as OkCupid, Tinder and Plenty of Fish. In short, it makes dating apps and websites—many of the major options are owned by this firm.

Online dating has grown far from its roots as a fad in the early days of the internet. It's a major player in social settings and responsible for many relationships and marriages. As the world becomes ever more digital in nature, online dating is only poised to grow more, and Match Group's stock is positioned to grow with it.

PayPal Holdings - NASDAQ:PYPL

In an increasingly digital economy, a digital payment platform or two isn't a bad choice for anyone's portfolio. There are dozens to choose from, but for those just getting started, why not begin with the big dogs? PayPal is one of the most recognizable and trusted digital payment platforms in the world, and it's added numerous features—including loans—over the years.

Do you have to start your investing with these stocks? No, but tech is definitely a sector to consider, and this list gives you a jumping-off point.

