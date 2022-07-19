What’s With All The Pretend Economists All Of A Sudden?

Is everyone an economist now?

These days, everyone I speak with has a strong opinion on the economy.

Most are convinced things will get worse.

After Racking Up Losses In 2022 Coatue Management Is Building A “Shopping List” Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management declined 17% on a gross basis for the year to the end of May, outperforming the Nasdaq, which dropped 23%, but underperforming the S&P 500's decline of 14%. According to a copy of the fund's marketing materials that ValueWalk has been able to review, Coatue's flagship fund returned 5% net in Read More

They think the US economy is headed off a cliff, and that inflation is here to stay.

As a result, they also want nothing to do with stocks. They’re certain that the entire market is about to collapse.

I see things differently…

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Find A Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

I don’t pretend to be an economist…

You see, I’m a professional trader.

Unlike many investors, I pay little attention to economic indicators like the consumer price index (CPI), gross domestic product (GDP), or the unemployment rate.

Instead, I watch the prices of stocks, bonds, commodities, and interest rates.

Each week, I easily review over a thousand different charts.

And right now, I see a ton of opportunity when I look at the market.

Today, I’ll tell you the group of stocks I’m watching most closely. These stocks are hated, cheap, and, most important, in the early stages of new uptrends.

But I should first address something.