In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on volatility, Louis Navellier wrote:

Volatility Reigns

Volatility reigns as stocks open strong again, after flipping to losses yesterday afternoon.

Stocks are up across the board this morning as they were yesterday, in the face of surprisingly negative investor sentiment surveys. The contrarian move seems to be based on continued optimism for better-than-expected earnings. So far, earnings results have been mixed.