In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on volatility, Louis Navellier wrote:
Volatility Reigns
Volatility reigns as stocks open strong again, after flipping to losses yesterday afternoon.
Stocks are up across the board this morning as they were yesterday, in the face of surprisingly negative investor sentiment surveys. The contrarian move seems to be based on continued optimism for better-than-expected earnings. So far, earnings results have been mixed.
Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management declined 17% on a gross basis for the year to the end of May, outperforming the Nasdaq, which dropped 23%, but underperforming the S&P 500's decline of 14%. According to a copy of the fund's marketing materials that ValueWalk has been able to review, Coatue's flagship fund returned 5% net in Read More