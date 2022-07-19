Twitter Wants Support For Musk Deal

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) wrote to its shareholders urging them to support its proposed merger agreement with Elon Musk at its upcoming special meeting.

On July 14, Twitter filed a preliminary proxy statement for a special meeting for shareholders to vote on the merger, valued at $44 billion, but has yet to set a time or date.

The deal, which stands to net shareholders a 38% premium on their shares, is in jeopardy after Musk notified the social media platform that he would be terminating the agreement.

