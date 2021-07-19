2021 H2: Three “Smoking” Stocks To Buy With $5,000

June was a tough month, triggering market volatility and concern among investors. Inflation scored a 5.4% jump YoY – the highest since 2008 – while the Federal Reserve emphasized its commitment to keeping interest rates low.

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

However, the ensuing small market pullback could prove to be a masterstroke for shrewd investors on the lookout for some futures.

Khrom Capital is up almost 50 percent in 2021 [Exclusive] For the first half of the year, Khrom Capital was up 46.9% net, compared to the S&P 500's 15.3% return and the Russell 2000 Value Index's 26.7% return. In his first-half letter to investors, which was reviewed by ValueWalk, Eric Khrom said the fund is invested in 15 companies and that 13 of their core Read More

According to The Motley Fool, investing long-term in the following stocks with just $5,000 to spare could “make you much richer in the second half of 2021 and beyond.”

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloud-based enterprise architectures have been quickly adopted, along with Internet-of-Things and remote working. With this outlook, Cloudflare products have been met with great demand, with regards to cybersecurity services and edge computing –– data and computation shifted from a centralized data center to a localized data center.

“Cloudflare's total addressable market (TAM) is expected to expand from $72 billion in 2020 to $100 billion in 2024.”

Despite profitability yet to arrive, the company is trading at a rich valuation of 69.61 times trailing-12-month sales. Cloudflare’s partnership with NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) can also pay dividends for retail investors at such high levels.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

The company is poised to expand significantly within the global cybersecurity industry, by offering its cloud-based real-time protection platform and a sloid software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

“CrowdStrike has a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $1.68 billion and lower long-term debt of $738 million. The company's first-quarter free cash flow was up 34.48% to $117 million.”

Despite trading at a steep multiple of close to 59 times ––trailing-12-month sales–– the company boasts a striking risk-reward proportion among retail investors, given its vigorous portfolio and healthy financial numbers.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

According to statistics, 85% of internet users state that they research on Pinterest when starting a new project. Pinterest is a favorite among advertisers and e-commerce partners.

Further, by the end of Q1 that ended on March 31, monthly active users (MAUs) of Pinterest grew by 30% YoY to 478 a whopping million.

“Trading at 23.75 times trailing-12-month sales, Pinterest appears quite expensive. Investors are also concerned about the anticipated deceleration in growth rate of its MAUs in the second quarter (ending June 30).”

Since 80% of Pinterest’s MAUs belong to international markets, the swelling monetization at this point would be a massive opportunity.