The US Most Popular Employee ‘Work Perks’

New survey conducted by Remote to 2,000 US workers reveals the most desirable work perks companies should be paying attention to.

Overtime pay (79.3%), private health insurance (77.3%) and flexible working hours (77.0%) rank as the most popular employee ‘work perks’ in the US

Real-world team building is valued the most by 25-34 year olds

Expert explains how providing employee “work perks” can boost staff productivity

July 2022: A new study by Remote has surveyed 2,000 full time employees in the US to reveal what employees value the most when it comes to ‘work perks’, and how these differ across locations, industries and generations.

