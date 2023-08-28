The States With The Highest Increase In House Prices

- Idaho takes first place with a whopping increase of 78.7%
- Nevada and Washington are second and third, with an increase of 74.2% and 64.9%
- The state with the lowest increase is Illinois, with an increase of 16.1%
Idaho is the state with the highest increase in house prices, a new study by online self-storage finder SelfStorage reveals.
Top 10 States With The Highest Increase In House Prices
The study compared average prices over two periods using Zillow’s average house price in 2012-2016 and 2017-2022 to see the increase.
Idaho
Idaho takes first place with a whopping increase of 78.7%. The state’s average house price from 2012 to 2016 was $152,221.50, compared to the average from 2017 to 2022, which is $272,019.10, a difference of $119,797.60, which makes Idaho the state with the largest percentage increase in average house price.
Nevada
Second on the list is Nevada with an increase of 74.2%. The average house price in the state from 2012 to 2016 was $195,660.70, while from 2017 to 2022 it was $340,779.60, for a difference of $145,118.90.
Washington
Washington comes in third with a house price increase of 64.9%. While the average from 2012 to 2016 was $209,646.7, from 2017 to 2022 it was $345,726.80, an increase of $136,080.10.
Utah And Oregon
Further down on the list, Utah is fourth with a price increase of 64.7%, while Oregon closes the top five with an increase of 61.2%
California And Colorado
Utah’s new average from 2017 to 2022, of $396,824.30, is the third highest price on the list after California on $492,381 and Colorado with $431,629.70.
|Rank
|State Name
|Avg
2012-2016 ($)
|Avg
2017-2022 ($)
|% Change avg 2012-2016 – avg 2017-2022
|1
|Idaho
|152,221.5
|272,019.1
|78.7%
|2
|Nevada
|195,660.7
|340,779.6
|74.2%
|3
|Washington
|209,646.7
|345,726.8
|64.9%
|4
|Utah
|240,880.6
|396,824.3
|64.7%
|5
|Oregon
|197,068.9
|317,739.3
|61.2%
|6
|Arizona
|169,242.8
|272,724.8
|61.1%
|7
|Montana
|204,669.3
|323,713.8
|58.2%
|8
|Tennessee
|121,507.6
|189,830.5
|56.2%
|9
|California
|318,510.7
|492,381
|54.6%
|10
|Colorado
|279,499.1
|431,629.7
|54.4%
A spokesperson for SelfStorage commented on the findings: “House prices have increased at a rapid rate during the last few years, making it harder and harder for newer generations to purchase a home.”
“Whilst it is a negative for those looking to buy a home; the residents of these areas above All states listed in the top 10 are way above the national average of an increase of 38.6%. Moreover, the study underlines the strong differences in parts of America, as most of the states cited are located on the West Coast.”.