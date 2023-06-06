The Most Revered And Popular Luxury Brands Worldwide Revealed

Louis Vuitton remains at the forefront of luxury fashion

The Most Revered Luxury Brands Worldwide

Research by Cross-Border Shopping Platform Ubuy analysed five different metrics including global searches, global website visits, social media following and engagement and revenue, to determine out of 100 of the most well-renowned and revered brands, which is the most popular.

1. Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton is a renowned luxury fashion brand that epitomizes elegance, sophistication, and timeless style. Founded in 1854 by Louis Vuitton, the French company has since become synonymous with high-end fashion and accessories.

Louis Vuitton has the most global monthly searches (8,330,000) and website visits (15,500,000). In 2022 Luis Vuitton alone did over £15 billion in sales. With a massive online following as well, Louis Vuitton cements itself as the most well-known and popular luxury brand globally.

Popularity score: 32.75

2. Dior

Dior has become an icon in the fashion industry. Beyond its signature haute couture creations, the brand offers a wide range of products, including ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, fragrance, and cosmetics.

Because of Dior’s broad range of products the company recorded the highest revenue of any of the luxury fashion brands making over £60 billion. Dior also has one of the highest monthly website visits (12,600,000) and has a huge online following with over 40,000,000 followers.

Popularity score: 31.73

3. Gucci

Established in Florence, Italy, in 1921 by Guccio Gucci, the brand has become a global symbol of elegance and sophistication. With its signature double G logo and bold, innovative designs, Gucci continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts around the world, setting trends and pushing boundaries in the industry.

Gucci has the second-highest search volume (4,690,000 monthly searches), and over 9 million website visits every month.

Popularity score: 23.39

4. Chanel

Chanel is a renowned French fashion and luxury brand Founded by Coco Chanel in 1910. The brand quickly became synonymous with high fashion, introducing innovative designs and revolutionizing women’s clothing with its signature tweed suits, little black dresses, and quilted handbags.

Chanel also has over 9 million website visits every month as well as the largest social media following with over 56 million followers. Chanel’s broad range of products also means the brand’s revenue streams are multiplied making them one of the most profitable with a revenue of over £12 billion.

Popularity score: 22.15

5. Rolex

Founded in 1905 by Hans Wilsdorf and Alfred Davis, Rolex has consistently pushed the boundaries of watchmaking, setting the industry standards for quality, reliability, and innovation. The brand’s iconic models, such as the Oyster Perpetual, Submariner, Daytona, and Datejust, have become synonymous with luxury and success.

Rolex has been a popular brand for many years setting the standards for luxury watches. Rolex receives over 6 million monthly visits to its website and made over £7 billion in revenue in 2022. Rolex does have a slightly smaller online following with 14 million followers however has a better engagement rate than many brands with 0.50%.

Popularity score: 14.48

6. Versace

Versace is an Italian luxury fashion brand known for its glamorous and opulent designs. Founded by Gianni Versace in 1978, the brand quickly gained global recognition thanks to its bold prints, vibrant colours, and daring styles.

Versace’s creations often feature intricate detailing, Medusa head motifs, and a fusion of classical and modern influences. Versace is searched globally over 2 million times every month. Boasting just over 29 million followers, Versace also has strong engagement with 0.71%. The brands popularity is also shown through its sales with over £1 billion in revenue in 2022.

Popularity score: 14.32

7. Michael Kors

Michael Kors is a renowned American fashion designer who has made a significant impact on the global fashion industry. Known for his luxurious and sophisticated designs, Kors has built a brand that exudes timeless elegance and modern style.

Michael Kors is searched 2.8 million times every month and has over 9.8 million monthly website visits, while the brand’s revenue also exceeded £3 billion in 2022 establishing itself as a top 10 global brand.

Popularity score: 13.83

8. Ralph Lauren

Born in 1939, Lauren founded his eponymous brand, Ralph Lauren Corporation, in 1967. Ralph Lauren’s designs often blend classic elegance with a touch of American heritage, showcasing his love for timeless aesthetics and the pursuit of luxury. Ralph Lauren receives 10 million monthly visitors to its website and the brand made over £4 billion in 2022.

Popularity score: 12.85

9. Prada

Prada was established in 1913 by Mario Prada, and the company initially focused on producing leather goods and accessories. However, it has since expanded its offerings to include clothing, footwear, eyewear, and fragrances. Prada gets 2 million searches and 5.6 million website visits every month, and boasts a big online following of 32 million and in 2022 made 2.9 billion in revenue.

Popularity score: 12.67

10. Coach

With a rich heritage dating back to 1941, Coach has become a symbol of American luxury and style. The brand offers a wide range of products, including handbags, accessories, footwear, and ready-to-wear clothing. Coach gets 9 million website visits every month and made over 5 billion in revenue in 2022 making them a global powerhouse of luxury fashion.

Popularity score: 12.29

A spokesperson from Ubuy.com commented: “The popularity of luxury fashion stems from a combination of factors that make it highly desirable. It represents exclusivity and craftsmanship, offering meticulously designed and impeccably crafted garments and accessories. The allure of luxury brands lies in their rich heritage, timeless elegance, and association with status and prestige.

Celebrities, influencers, and high-profile individuals often showcase luxury fashion, creating a desire for consumers to emulate their style and sophistication. Furthermore, the rise of social media has significantly contributed to the popularity of luxury fashion, as it allows brands to reach a global audience and create a sense of aspiration among fashion-conscious consumers.”